Auburn recognizes challenge of getting run game going against Mississippi State

With five SEC games now in the books, Auburn is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry in conference play, a full yard off their average for the 10-game SEC regular season last fall. Lead running back Tank Bigsby is at just over 81 yards per game, two yards off his 2020 average during a fall in which he registered single-digit carries in his first two games and in two of his final four games before missing the Tigers’ bowl game.

The Tigers were expected to be among the SEC’s top rushing teams in Bryan Harsin’s debut season, though that hasn’t been the case. If Auburn is going to get back on track on the ground, left tackle Austin Troxell believes it all starts in practice.

“Carrying the drills over to team and then, you know, what you are doing team periods over to the game,” Troxell said. “If you're practicing hard and that's your focus is being more consistently physical and doing your job, I think it's going to carry over into the game and I think we need to do a better job of practicing.”

While the Tigers face a Bulldogs team that has succeeded at stopping the run multiple times this year, last week’s results prove Mississippi State isn’t untouchable.