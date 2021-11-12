Auburn recognizes challenge of getting run game going against Mississippi State

With nine games in the books, the Auburn offense finds itself in the middle of the SEC when it comes to running the football.
If the Tigers are going to improve those lackluster numbers Saturday, they’ll do so in one of their toughest matchups up front.
Auburn is set to face a Mississippi State team that has mostly excelled at stopping the run in 2021. The Bulldogs are third in the SEC behind only Georgia and Alabama thanks to surrendering just over 102 rushing yards per game.
Auburn is coming off an overall lackluster performance on offense against Texas A&M. The Tigers especially struggled with running the ball and ended the afternoon averaging only 2.52 rushing yards per carry, their second-worst showing only behind the loss to Georgia in October.
In tight end Luke Deal’s estimation, Auburn’s issues against the Aggies were a product of not being able to do much through the air or on the ground.
“To be unpredictable and have balance and be able to do a bunch of different things out of the run and pass game, that’s key,” Deal said. “When some of that doesn’t really happen — like I said, we just didn’t really execute. I know that’s what everybody wants to tell you.
“Football’s a pretty easy game: You either execute or you don’t. That’s kind of what happened.”
With five SEC games now in the books, Auburn is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry in conference play, a full yard off their average for the 10-game SEC regular season last fall. Lead running back Tank Bigsby is at just over 81 yards per game, two yards off his 2020 average during a fall in which he registered single-digit carries in his first two games and in two of his final four games before missing the Tigers’ bowl game.
The Tigers were expected to be among the SEC’s top rushing teams in Bryan Harsin’s debut season, though that hasn’t been the case. If Auburn is going to get back on track on the ground, left tackle Austin Troxell believes it all starts in practice.
“Carrying the drills over to team and then, you know, what you are doing team periods over to the game,” Troxell said. “If you're practicing hard and that's your focus is being more consistently physical and doing your job, I think it's going to carry over into the game and I think we need to do a better job of practicing.”
While the Tigers face a Bulldogs team that has succeeded at stopping the run multiple times this year, last week’s results prove Mississippi State isn’t untouchable.
Arkansas put together the most productive game on the ground of any Mississippi State opponent this fall and ended its 31-28 victory with 45 carries for 202 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were season-highs allowed by the Bulldogs.
In regards to Mississippi State, Troxell explained the Bulldogs’ defensive linemen do a lot of things, move around on occasion and play physically throughout the game. He made it clear the Bulldogs will present a real challenge and added the Tigers have to show up Saturday morning ready to play.
While Auburn’s offense has had its highs and lows this season, the Tigers’ inability to consistently run the ball has been one of its most disappointing tendencies. Finding improvement this weekend is a tall task, but according to Troxell, the Tigers are up for it.
“I think we're going to be able to get that done,” Troxell said. “We have really good leaders on this team, and I think we're going to get back on the right track here.”