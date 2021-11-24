Auburn recognizes stopping Alabama starts with quarterback Bryce Young

“He’s played very well in most of the games this year,” Saban said of Young. “He’ll be the first guy to say there’s things he could have done better on the few plays he might have had an opportunity to do something different. But that’s the right kind of mindset to have to be able to continue to improve and make progress, which he’s always done a good job of.”

Auburn EDGE rusher Derick Hall is among the players tasked with not letting Young get comfortable Saturday.

Hall credited Young with being a good competitor and a stellar football player. He noted Young is smart for his age and emphasized how good he is on his feet, something Hall and his teammates are looking to disrupt in Saturday’s meeting.

Hall emphasized the importance of the defensive linemen keeping contain against the sure-footed Young and wrapping him up the times they get a hand on him. Hall also agreed when asked about creating a pass rush from all three levels of the defense, saying the defensive line and their teammates in coverage must work together in order to limit the Crimson Tide.