Auburn recruits scramble to figure out future after Malzahn’s departure

In all the uncertainty, Kameron Stutts fired out a fact:
“Auburn’s always gonna be Auburn.”
Stutts sent that to a recruit on Twitter on Sunday, soon after Auburn announced Gus Malzahn’s firing — and as the recruit was suddenly left unsure of his future just three days from Signing Day.
“I don’t know what to do,” four-star defensive back Ahmari Harvey posted. Stutts, a sophomore offensive lineman at Auburn, was heartbroken himself, but still shared in a public reply that he’s sure the school he loves is still going to be the school he loves.
In the frantic hours after Malzahn’s firing, players and recruits have scrambled to figure out their future, while interim head coach Kevin Steele and the rest of the remaining staff at Auburn try to hold together upcoming recruiting classes.
Texas high school star quarterback Dematrius Davis insists on social media that he’s still signing with Auburn on Wednesday, when the early signing period opens and 2021 players can begin inking their national letters of intent.
Opelika’s Jarell Stinson, a 2022 prospect, committed to coach-less Auburn on Monday afternoon.
“They were telling me that coaches on the defensive side are probably going to stay the same,” Stinson told the Opelika-Auburn News on Monday, on what Auburn’s coaches had been saying to him. “They were just excited to get me in Auburn so I can make some big plays up there.”
Stinson said he had recently been speaking with Steele and Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff.
As for Harvey, he has indicated on social media that he is still going to celebrate signing on Wednesday, though he’s no longer making it clear who he’ll be signing with.
Many players like him will be deciding on their future pathway this week.
So, surely, will Auburn.
