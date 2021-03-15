Auburn releases contract details for assistant football coaches

Auburn released the contract details of its 10 assistant football coaches on Monday shortly after doing so with head coach Bryan Harsin’s deal.
The Tigers will spend $11.44 million in 2021 per the contracts of Harsin and his 10 on-field assistants. This does not include the contract of head strength coach Jeff Pitman, who received a two-year, $400,000 deal.
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is the lone assistant coach to receive a deal that is longer than two years. Bobo signed a three-year, $1.3 million contract to leave South Carolina, where he was initially expected to be retained as part of new Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer’s staff.
Auburn defensive coordinator and safeties Derek Mason is the highest-paid among Harsin’s assistants. The former Vanderbilt head coach agreed to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.
Mason was one of eight assistant coaches who are operating on two-year contracts at Auburn. This includes offensive line coach Will Friend (paid $700,000 per year), tight end coach Brad Bedell ($350,000 per year), wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams ($300,000 per year), defensive line coach Nick Eason ($700,000 per year), outside linebackers coach Bert Watts ($425,000 per year), inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding ($500,000 per year) and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge ($315,000).
Running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was the only assistant retained from Gus Malzahn’s staff. Williams was given a one-year extension through January 2022 and will be paid $350,000, a $25,000 raise from his previous contract.
Harsin comes to Auburn on a six-year deal that will pay him an average salary of $5.25 million per year.