Auburn releases Week 1 two-deep depth chart

Auburn released its Week 1 depth chart Monday, with seven new starters from last season to now, but the most significant spot may be at backup quarterback, as Robby Ashford was listed behind freshly named started TJ Finley.

Looking at Auburn's first team, there are seven new starters listed based off the final regular-season depth chart from 2021, with four new ones on offense, as Tar'Varish Dawson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are starting at wide receiver, Kilian Zierer is starting at left tackle and Tate Johnson is starting at center.

On defense, Jayson Jones is starting at nose tackle, Cam Riley at weakside linebcker, Jaylin Simpson at one of the cornerback positions and Donovan Kaufman at safety.

There are four total "OR"s listed on the depth, but only one at a starting spot, as Keiondre Jones and Kam Stutts are both listed as starters at right guard.

Auburn will start the year against Mercer at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Auburn Football Week 1 Depth Chart Quarterback T.J. FINLEY, jr. Robby Ashford, Rfr. Running back TANK BIGSBY, jr. Jarquez Hunter, so. Tight end JOHN SAMUEL SHENKER, sr. Luke Deal, jr. Wide Receiver SHEDRICK JACKSON, sr. (X) Camden Brown, fr. (X) TAR’VARISH DAWSON JR., Rfr. (H) Ja’Varrius Johnson, jr. (H) MALCOLM JOHNSON JR., jr. (Z) Koy Moore, so. (Z) Left Tackle KILIAN ZIERER, sr. Brenden Coffey, sr. Left Guard BRANDON COUNCIL, sr. Jeremiah Wright, jr. OR Jalil Irvin, sr. Center TATE JOHNSON, jr. Jalil Irvin, sr. OR Avery Jernigan, so. Right guard KEIONDRE JONES, jr. OR KAMERON STUTTS, sr. Right tackle AUSTIN TROXELL, sr. Alec Jackson, sr. Edge DERICK HALL, sr. (Rush) Dylan Brooks, Rfr. (Rush) EKU LEOTA, sr. (Stud) Marcus Bragg, sr. (Stud) Defensive End COLBY WOODEN, jr. Morris Joseph Jr., sr. Nose Tackle JAYSON JONES, so. Marquis Burks, sr. Defensive tackle MARCUS HARRIS, jr. Jeffrey M’Ba, so. Linebacker OWEN PAPPOE, sr. (Mike) Wesley Steiner, jr. (Mike) CAM RILEY, jr. (Will) Eugene Asante, jr. (Will) OR Jake Levant, so. (Will) Cornerback NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT, sr. Keionte Scott, so. OR J.D. Rhym, fr. JAYLIN SIMPSON, jr. D.J. James, jr. Safety ZION PUCKETT, jr. Craig McDonald, so. OR Marquise Gilbert, so. 1 DONOVAN KAUFMAN, so. 20 Cayden Bridges, Rfr. Kicker ANDERS CARLSON, sr. Alex McPherson, fr. Punter OSCAR CHAPMAN, jr. Alex McPherson, fr. Holder OSCAR CHAPMAN, jr. Trey Lindsey, sr. Long-snapper JACOB QUATTLEBAUM, sr. Kyle Vaccarella, Rfr. OR Reed Hughes, so. Punt return JA’VARRIUS JOHNSON, jr. KEIONTE SCOTT, so. Kick return JARQUEZ HUNTER, so. NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT, sr. ALL CAPS DENOTE STARTER