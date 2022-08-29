Auburn releases Week 1 two-deep depth chart

Auburn released its Week 1 depth chart Monday, with seven new starters from last season to now, but the most significant spot may be at backup quarterback, as Robby Ashford was listed behind freshly named started TJ Finley.
Looking at Auburn's first team, there are seven new starters listed based off the final regular-season depth chart from 2021, with four new ones on offense, as Tar'Varish Dawson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are starting at wide receiver, Kilian Zierer is starting at left tackle and Tate Johnson is starting at center.
On defense, Jayson Jones is starting at nose tackle, Cam Riley at weakside linebcker, Jaylin Simpson at one of the cornerback positions and Donovan Kaufman at safety.
There are four total "OR"s listed on the depth, but only one at a starting spot, as Keiondre Jones and Kam Stutts are both listed as starters at right guard.
Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.