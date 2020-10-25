Auburn remains unranked after Ole Miss victory

There was little movement for Auburn as far as the rankings go after the Tigers took down Ole Miss on Saturday.

Auburn was not ranked in the top 25 in the AP poll or the USA Today coaches’ poll after topping the Rebels on the road 35-28. The Tigers remained the team with the most points among those not included in the top 25 in the coaches’ poll and is now the team with the sixth-most points in the AP poll, dropping one spot since last week.

This week’s AP poll saw a handful of changes thanks to several teams playing their first games of the fall.

Clemson and Alabama remained the top two teams in the AP poll. Ohio State jumped to No. 3 after its season debut, Notre Dame and Georgia each dropped one spot, Oklahoma State held firm at No. 6, Cincinnati rose two spots to No. 7 after thrashing SMU, Texas A&M dropped one spot, Wisconsin rose five spots to No. 9 and Florida stayed at No. 10.

Four SEC teams were included in the top 25 for the second straight week, all of which were in the top 10. Arkansas was the only SEC team other than Auburn to receive any votes this week.

Auburn returns to play Saturday when the Tigers host LSU.