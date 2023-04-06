Another Auburn men's basketball scholarship player has announced they plan to enter the transfer portal.

Babatunde "Stretch" Akingbola announced on his personal social media accounts Thursday that he'd graduate from Auburn this summer then enter his name into the portal for his final season of eligibility.

"I've grown as a man and I've built a family here at Auburn," Akingbola said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Bruce Pearl and the staff for giving me an opportunity that I will never forget. Lastly to the fans and family at Auburn, my time here has been nothing but filled with love and joy from my Auburn family, and I will never take that for granted and I will forever be an Auburn Tiger. #WDE

"With that (being) said, I will be graduating this summer and entering my name in the transfer portal to finish my last year of eligibility."

Akingbola is the fourth player, and the third scholarship player, from Auburn to announce plans to enter the portal. Both Chance Westry and Yohan Traore announced their departures last week, and walk-on Chandler Leopard also entered the portal this week.

A Nigeria native, Akingbola played in 50 games in four seasons on the Plains. He averaged 7.2 minutes per contest and 1.1 points per game.

With Akingbola's departure, Auburn is now projected to have eight scholarship spots filled for the 2023-24 season, with seven returners and a lone newcomer in 2023 signee Aden Holloway.

That leaves five scholarship spots open, with Pearl and the program likely to dip into the transfer portal for new additions, something the coach even alluded to following Auburn's season-ending loss to top-seeded Houston in the NCAA Tournament on March 18.

“I'm proud of them, but I also have a pretty high standard,” Pearl said. “And so I'm grateful, and I want them to feel really good about the fact that they had a good year. ... But if you know me, I'm on to the next play.”