Auburn retains running backs coach Cadillac Williams

Auburn legend Carnell "Cadillac" Williams isn’t going anywhere.

Auburn announced Friday that the Tigers’ running backs coach has been retained as part of new head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff. The news comes after Williams recently completed his second season in that role.

Williams is officially the first coach retained from Gus Malzahn's staff.

“Auburn is a special place to me, and I’m appreciative for this opportunity to be a part of coach Harsin’s staff and coach at the school that made me the person I am today,” Williams said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed getting to talk football with coach Harsin and can’t wait to be part of something special.”

During Williams’ second season in 2020, Auburn freshman running back Tank Bigsby was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year and Associated Press SEC Newcomer of the Year after leading all freshmen in the conference with 834 rushing yards. Bigsby was the first Auburn freshman in school history to rush for three consecutive 100-yard games, and his 834 yards were the second most all-time at Auburn by a rookie.