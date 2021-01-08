Auburn retains running backs coach Cadillac Williams

Auburn legend Carnell "Cadillac" Williams isn’t going anywhere.
Auburn announced Friday that the Tigers’ running backs coach has been retained as part of new head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff. The news comes after Williams recently completed his second season in that role.
Williams is officially the first coach retained from Gus Malzahn's staff.
“Auburn is a special place to me, and I’m appreciative for this opportunity to be a part of coach Harsin’s staff and coach at the school that made me the person I am today,” Williams said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed getting to talk football with coach Harsin and can’t wait to be part of something special.”
During Williams’ second season in 2020, Auburn freshman running back Tank Bigsby was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year and Associated Press SEC Newcomer of the Year after leading all freshmen in the conference with 834 rushing yards. Bigsby was the first Auburn freshman in school history to rush for three consecutive 100-yard games, and his 834 yards were the second most all-time at Auburn by a rookie.
In Williams’ first season in 2019, the Tigers posted five 100-yard rushing games, and D.J. Williams earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against LSU. In two seasons, Williams’ backs have tallied nine 100-yard games and three SEC weekly honors.
“I’m fired up to have Cadillac on our staff,” Harsin said. “After several conversations, it was easy to see how much passion he has and his desire to learn, grow and develop in the coaching profession. Just spending time with him you see why he is the ultimate ambassador for Auburn football, and that goes beyond just being an elite player but an elite person.”
Williams was a star for Auburn in the early 2000s, finishing his career as a two-time All-SEC player and an All-American.
After a near-decade-long career in the NFL, Williams started coaching at Henderson State in 2015, serving as the team’s running backs coach. After a stint at the University of West Georgia in 2016, he was the running backs coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for two seasons.
Williams was set to be the running backs coach for the Birmingham Iron of the upstart Alliance of American Football, before he was picked up by Malzahn in January 2019.