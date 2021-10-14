Auburn right guard Keiondre Jones showing progress in second season as starter

Two years ago, Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones joined the Tigers as a heralded recruit with plenty to learn.

Now, Jones has settled in as a trusted starter who still wants to improve his game.

Jones has made strides over the last season-and-a-half, a run during which he’s started 13 games, including all six of the Tigers’ games in 2021. While the 6-foot-4, 345-pound sophomore is pleased by the progress he’s made in that time, he explained he’s by no means satisfied.

“I feel like I have come a long way just thinking back to my freshman year out of high school,” Jones said Tuesday. “Little things like pad level and keeping my hands inside are things I’m emphasizing myself to get ready for this week and the rest of my career here. Coming off the ball is something I’m really working on right now and my foot speed in pass pro. I’m just making sure I’ve got my good hands and good pad level and good feet.”

Jones is in his third year at Auburn after redshirting in 2019, but the team’s starting right guard gave plenty of credit for his growth to first-year offensive line coach Will Friend.