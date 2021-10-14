Auburn right guard Keiondre Jones showing progress in second season as starter

Two years ago, Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones joined the Tigers as a heralded recruit with plenty to learn.
Now, Jones has settled in as a trusted starter who still wants to improve his game.
Jones has made strides over the last season-and-a-half, a run during which he’s started 13 games, including all six of the Tigers’ games in 2021. While the 6-foot-4, 345-pound sophomore is pleased by the progress he’s made in that time, he explained he’s by no means satisfied.
“I feel like I have come a long way just thinking back to my freshman year out of high school,” Jones said Tuesday. “Little things like pad level and keeping my hands inside are things I’m emphasizing myself to get ready for this week and the rest of my career here. Coming off the ball is something I’m really working on right now and my foot speed in pass pro. I’m just making sure I’ve got my good hands and good pad level and good feet.”
Jones is in his third year at Auburn after redshirting in 2019, but the team’s starting right guard gave plenty of credit for his growth to first-year offensive line coach Will Friend.
Jones said Friend has imparted a considerable amount of football knowledge as has offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, both of whom Jones said have worked diligently to make sure the Tigers understand the game better. Jones explained that knowledge has helped him tremendously, as it’s allowed him to anticipate what’s coming and play faster.
Jones came in surrounded by relatively high expectations as a four-star recruit. Based on what senior running back Shaun Shivers has seen, Jones is living up to that hype.
“Keiondre, he’s always been good,” Shivers said. “He’s improved from last year. Obviously, he didn’t play a lot, but now just getting him in the mix and going and letting him do his thing … I like to see that from KJ.”
A lot of the talk involving the Auburn offense revolves around scoring touchdowns in the red zone, something Jones acknowledged. He explained it all boils down to execution and that the players have gotten flustered a little bit in those situations, something they cannot afford to do going forward.
Jones and the other linemen realize they have a big opportunity ahead Saturday given the matchup with Arkansas.
Jones said Friend, Bobo and head coach Bryan Harsin have challenged the linemen to be more physical and assertive in the run game as the Tigers try and take advantage of the Razorbacks’ suspect run defense. Jones explained the mission is to consistently move people up front, which would in theory give Tank Bigsby and the other running backs plenty of room to run.
Jones has seen his role at Auburn grow from being redshirted in 2019 to a back-up thrust into a starting role in 2020 to a reliable starter in 2021.
Jones and the Tigers have had their moments on offense in 2021, but in his opinion, the group is primed to make noticeable improvements in what’s left of the regular season.
“I feel like we're talented all around up front,” Jones said. “We have two of the best backs in the country, a quarterback that can do it all, receivers that can go get the ball and do what they need to do. I feel like we're, obviously, very talented. It just comes down to, like you said, little things.
“Now it's time to take ownership of that as players and get that done.”