Auburn rises in AP poll after unexpected bye week

Although Auburn did not play for the second straight week, the Tigers still managed to move up in the rankings.

Auburn rose one spot to No. 23 in the AP poll this week after the Tigers’ road game against Mississippi State was postponed. The Tigers held steady at No. 21 in the coaches' poll.

The Tigers have been included in the AP poll’s top 25 for three straight weeks after falling out of the rankings after their 30-22 loss to South Carolina on Oct. 17. Auburn returned to the polls to start November after dominating LSU 48-11 on Oct. 31 then remained ranked after its scheduled bye week after the LSU win and an unscheduled bye week caused by Mississippi State’s positive COVID-19 tests.

Auburn had risen to No. 7 in the AP poll early in the year before losing to Georgia on Oct. 3 and subsequently dropped six spots to No. 13. The next week, the Tigers survived a scare from Arkansas in a 30-28 victory and fell two more spots.

There was practically no movement in the top 10 of the AP poll this week. The top eight spots remained the same as last week, as Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU held firm to their spots. Indiana and Wisconsin moved up to No. 9 and No. 10, replacing Miami (FL) — which fell three spots to No. 12.