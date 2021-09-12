Auburn rises in AP top 25, now ranked in coaches poll

The Auburn Tigers are now ranked in both major polls with their matchup against Penn State now in sight.

Auburn rose to No. 22 in the AP poll and entered the USA Today coaches poll at No. 20. The Tigers were No. 25 in the AP poll last week and were the highest team receiving votes but not be included in the top 25 in the coaches poll.

By comparison, Penn State came in at No. 10 in the AP poll and at No. 12 in the coaches poll.

Auburn is one of seven SEC teams included in the AP poll this week.

Alabama and Georgia remained at No. 1 and No. 2, Texas A&M came in at No. 7, Florida at No. 11, Ole Miss at No. 17 and Arkansas at No. 20. The Razorbacks’ inclusion marks the first time they’ve been ranked since 2016.

As for the rest of the top five, Oklahoma was No. 3 and Oregon rose to No. 4 after defeating Ohio State, which fell to No. 10. Iowa, Clemson and Cincinnati were the remaining teams in the top 10.

Auburn’s showdown at Penn State kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday. According to VegasInsider.com, the Tigers are considered a touchdown underdog to the Nittany Lions.