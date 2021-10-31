 Skip to main content
Auburn rises in coaches, AP poll after convincing home victory over Ole Miss
Auburn rises in coaches, AP poll after convincing home victory over Ole Miss

  • Updated
Mississippi vs Auburn NCAA football - 2021

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for the first score of the game between the Mississippi Rebels and Auburn Tigers on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 ERIC STARLING/FOR THE O-A NEWS

The Auburn Tigers are on the rise after taking down No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Auburn moved up six spots to No. 12 in the AP poll and seven spots to No. 14 in the USA Today coaches poll on Sunday. The Tigers now stand as the third-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama.

Six SEC teams in total were ranked this week. Those following Auburn included No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 15 Ole Miss, which fell five spots after the road loss to the Tigers, and No. 18 Kentucky.

The top four spots in the AP poll remained the same with Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma maintaining their spots. Michigan State moved up three spots to No. 5 and were followed by Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest.

Auburn returns to action Saturday when it faces the No. 13 Aggies on the road. The game will be broadcast by CBS and is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

