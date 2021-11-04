Auburn rolls over Miles College in exhibition debut for Johnnie Harris

“It feels great,” White said with a smile after the win. “Just an unexplainable feeling. It’s been a while, since I’ve been out there, since we won a game, since our team smiled together, the coaches smiled together.

“Like Coach said, there was a lot of positive today but there was also stuff we’ve got to work on.”

Guard Annie Hughes finished with 11 points, six assists and six rebounds.

The backcourt was missing junior ballhandler Sania Wells, who missed game with a concussion.

Newcomer Mar’shaun Bostic, a freshman guard out of Missouri, started at point guard and scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, picking up minutes in her place.

“The thing I really loved about her is she wasn’t afraid,” Harris said of Bostic. “She just went in there, she made some mistakes, but she was not afriad. She played hard. I asked her to set the tone and she did that.”

Harris said Wells is on her way back and she’s hopeful she’ll be ready to play soon.

Miles College, which competes in the SIAC in Division II, traveled to the Plains from Fairfield. Women’s basketball players from nearby Tuskegee watched from the stands Thursday to get an early look at their SIAC rivals.

Bolton helped lead Auburn to the Final Four in 1988 and 1989 and won two gold medals with the United States national team at the Olympics in 1996 and 2000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.