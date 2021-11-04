Auburn rolls over Miles College in exhibition debut for Johnnie Harris

With a mighty figure from the past watching from the stands, and with eyes focused on the build ahead, the Auburn women’s basketball team made its debut under new coach Johnnie Harris on Thursday.
The Tigers rolled over Division II’s Miles College 102-42 in exhibition play.
Aicha Coulibaly scored a team-high 20 points for Auburn while Honesty Scott-Grayson added another 19 points.
Final Four legend Ruthie Bolton was in the building supporting the team — as her jersey hung among the rafters overhead.
It was a golden reminder from the Olympic gold medalist of where the program has been and of the road ahead for Harris, the seventh head coach in team history.
“We had several people step up and do some really good things,” Harris said after Thursday’s win.
Auburn opens its regular season against Georgia Southern on Nov. 11 in what’ll be a step up in competition to Division I.
The Tigers enter the season with questions in the post and at the point guard position — and after having lost sophomore Romi Levy to an ACL tear in practice last Sunday. Levy was set to be one of Auburn’s top returners alongside Coulibaly and Scott-Grayson.
Thursday night, Coulibaly and Scott-Grayson showed their stuff as did forward Kiyae’ White, who finished with a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
“It feels great,” White said with a smile after the win. “Just an unexplainable feeling. It’s been a while, since I’ve been out there, since we won a game, since our team smiled together, the coaches smiled together.
“Like Coach said, there was a lot of positive today but there was also stuff we’ve got to work on.”
Guard Annie Hughes finished with 11 points, six assists and six rebounds.
The backcourt was missing junior ballhandler Sania Wells, who missed game with a concussion.
Newcomer Mar’shaun Bostic, a freshman guard out of Missouri, started at point guard and scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, picking up minutes in her place.
“The thing I really loved about her is she wasn’t afraid,” Harris said of Bostic. “She just went in there, she made some mistakes, but she was not afriad. She played hard. I asked her to set the tone and she did that.”
Harris said Wells is on her way back and she’s hopeful she’ll be ready to play soon.
Miles College, which competes in the SIAC in Division II, traveled to the Plains from Fairfield. Women’s basketball players from nearby Tuskegee watched from the stands Thursday to get an early look at their SIAC rivals.
Bolton helped lead Auburn to the Final Four in 1988 and 1989 and won two gold medals with the United States national team at the Olympics in 1996 and 2000.