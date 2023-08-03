Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter was not present for the portion of the program’s fall practice that was open to the media on Thursday.

Hugh Freeze’s Thursday press conference before practice opened with a question about the status of Hunter, to which Freeze responded: “I’ll say this again, and I understand the question, but matters related to team rules and procedures, they’re handled internally and will not be discussed.”

Hunter appeared to be the only player absent from Thursday’s first practice without a given reason.

Fall practices began a little more than two months after Auburn University stated that indefinite suspensions had been issued for violation of athletics department policy. Freeze declined to comment on the statement at both the SEC’s spring meetings in May, and at its media days in July. Freeze said in both instances that he couldn’t comment on university policies or procedures.

A social media account, which was eventually suspended by Twitter, posted claims of sexual misconduct in May involving at least one Auburn football player. A university spokesperson provided the Opelika-Auburn News the following statement May 16: “We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously. The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Hunter was the presumptive favorite to replace Tank Bigsby as Auburn's feature running back heading into fall camp. He ended the 2022 season with three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances and totaled 675 yards behind Bigsby.

The remainder of Auburn's running back room — including Damari Alston, USF transfer Brian Battie and true freshman Jeremiah Cobb — were all participants in Thursday's practice.