Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter named to SEC All-Freshman team

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter’s debut season has earned him recognition from the conference.

Hunter has been named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team, the conference announced Thursday. Hunter received the recognition after taking 84 carries for 576 yards and three touchdowns this fall.

Hunter was a late addition for Auburn’s 2021 signing class, but he went to work quickly to prove he was capable of contributing.

A three-star prospect out of Philadelphia, Mississippi, Hunter made his collegiate debut with an impressive 9-carry, 110-yard performance against Akron in Auburn’s season opener. He turned heads the following week against Alabama State, when he rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a 94-yard carry – the longest touchdown carry in program history.

Hunter became Auburn’s second-string running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby and rushed for at least 60 yards in the Tigers’ next three games against Penn State, Georgia State and LSU. His 576 rushing yards stood as the ninth-most by a freshman in program history.

Hunter was the lone Auburn player named to the All-Freshman squad.