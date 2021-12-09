 Skip to main content
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter named to SEC All-Freshman team
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter named to SEC All-Freshman team

Auburn vs Alabama (copy)

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs the ball during the Tigers' Iron Bowl matchup with Alabama on Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 JACOB TAYLOR/AU ATHLETICS

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter’s debut season has earned him recognition from the conference.

Hunter has been named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team, the conference announced Thursday. Hunter received the recognition after taking 84 carries for 576 yards and three touchdowns this fall.

Hunter was a late addition for Auburn’s 2021 signing class, but he went to work quickly to prove he was capable of contributing.

A three-star prospect out of Philadelphia, Mississippi, Hunter made his collegiate debut with an impressive 9-carry, 110-yard performance against Akron in Auburn’s season opener. He turned heads the following week against Alabama State, when he rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a 94-yard carry – the longest touchdown carry in program history.

Hunter became Auburn’s second-string running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby and rushed for at least 60 yards in the Tigers’ next three games against Penn State, Georgia State and LSU. His 576 rushing yards stood as the ninth-most by a freshman in program history.

Hunter was the lone Auburn player named to the All-Freshman squad.

The SEC’s All-Freshman team is as follows:

Offense

QB

Anthony Richardson, Florida

RB

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Malik Nabers, LSU

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

Eli Acker, Ole Miss

Tyshawn Wannamaker, South Carolina

C

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

AP

Juju McDowell, South Carolina

Defense

DL

Maason Smith, LSU

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Mekhi Wingo, Missouri

Alex Huntley, South Carolina

LB

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

DB

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss

Special Teams

PK

Cam Little, Arkansas

P

Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

RS

Juju McDowell, South Carolina; JoJo Earle, Alabama

