Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter out for spring practice

Auburn’s No. 2 returning running back is off the field until the summer.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Friday that Jarquez Hunter had a procedure done on his knee this spring and will be out between eight to 10 weeks.

Harsin said Hunter had “cleanup” done and that now was the time to do it.

Returning star running back Tank Bigsby has been leading the group through spring practice. The Tigers completed their seventh practice of spring camp Friday: a scrimmage in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Last season, Hunter rushed for 593 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries.

He was Auburn’s second-leading rusher behind only Bigsby, who rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries.

Linebacker Owen Pappoe is also out for the spring and Harsin also said transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will also be limited for the remainder of spring. He’s practicing but it’s taking live scrimmage snaps in a non-contact jersey. He injured his shoulder last fall during Texas A&M’s game against Auburn.

On Friday, TJ Finley, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner all led the offense for scrimmage drives during the media’s limited viewing window. Harsin said Finley finished the day 7-of-10 passing.

Meanwhile, he said Bigsby finished with nine carries and a touchdown.

