Auburn running back Shaun Shivers eager to make most of new offense

Shortly after Bryan Harsin arrived at Auburn, running back Shaun Shivers had an important question he wanted answered.

Shivers was seen as one of the team leaders after head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff were dismissed on Dec. 13, but once the former Boise State head coach came on board Shivers wanted to sit down and talk. Shivers wanted to know how Harsin saw the rising senior fitting into the offense Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo were bringing to the Tigers.

With the Tigers entering their final week of spring practice, Shivers seems to know the answer now.

“To me, I would just say that it's a little bit different. It's more downhill. It's more, like, attacking the defense. I think it's more of our style here as running backs — get downhill and just do what we do,” Shivers said on Friday. “This is just what I do: I run downhill. That's what type of offense this is. I think this is what best fits me. It's just running downhill. Get me downhill. It's good.”

Shivers’ 2020 season was a tough one to say the least.