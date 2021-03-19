Auburn running back Tank Bigsby aiming for even more success in sophomore season

During the 2020 season, Auburn freshman Tank Bigsby burst onto the scene as one of the nation’s toughest running backs to tackle and proved himself to be a reliable playmaker on the Auburn offense.

With spring practice now underway, Bigsby is back for his sophomore year and eager to make even more plays in his second season.

“[Living up to expectations is] real important. I hold myself to accountability,” Bigsby said on Friday. “I work hard. [Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams] pushes me. He tells me how many good running backs have come through here. Of course, I want to be the next, and I just hold myself to a high accountability.”

The scene today is a totally different one for Bigsby compared to the one he faced this time last year.

Back then, Bigsby was a highly-touted early enrollee who went through winter workouts but, like the rest of the team, didn’t participate in spring practice, which created a much greater emphasis on fall camp. It wasn’t clear early on if no spring would prevent Bigsby from seeing the field, but his talent was hard to hide and by the second game he was playing considerable snaps for the Tigers.