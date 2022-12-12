Auburn running back Tank Bigsby declares for NFL Draft

Auburn's leading rusher the past three seasons made it official Monday evening, as Tank Bigsby declared for the the NFL Draft on his Instagram account.
Bigsby leaves the program seventh in career rush yards (2,903) and logged 25 career touchdowns along with 13 career 100-yard games. He finished the 2022 season with 970 rush yards and 10 rushing scores while tallying 30 receptions for another 180 yards.
Projects from both Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus have listed Bigsby as anywhere from a third-round to sixth-round draft selection in this year's pool of prospects.