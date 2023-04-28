Tank Bigsby officially has a home in the National Football League, as the Auburn running back was selected No. 88 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round Friday.

With Bigsby's selection, Auburn now has two players taken in this year's draft, besting the one-selection total of last year. The Tigers have multiple other prospects — including defensive lineman Colby Wooden and linebacker Owen Pappoe, among others — who are expected to hear their names called this weekend.

Bigsby becomes the 40th Auburn running back to be drafted into the NFL, joining the ranks of Rudi Johnson, Bo Jackson and current running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. It had been four years since an Auburn running back was drafted, with Chandler Cox going No. 233 overall to Miami in the 2019 draft.

Only 19 running backs have eclipsed 2,000 yards in their Auburn careers, and Bigsby became one of them in 2022 when he put together a 970-yard season on the ground. He left the Plains with 2,903 rushing yards all-time. That total is seventh-most in the program’s history, behind the likes of Jackson, Williams and Tre Mason, among others.

Bigsby’s career yards per game average (82.9) and career rushing touchdowns (25) are also top-10 marks in the program’s history.

His showing at this year’s NFL Combine wasn’t off the charts, but Bigsby had a top-two total of 21 reps on bench press, and a 4.56 40-yard dash time, which was 10th-best at his position. He improved his 40 time by nearly a whole second at Auburn’s Pro Day, logging a 4.45 unofficial.

“That time at the combine just did something to me,” Bigsby said at Auburn’s Pro Day on March 21. “I knew I run faster than that, and I knew I moved faster than that. I know I play faster than that. I couldn't sleep at night, thinking about that time, tossing and turning and (I was) getting up early just to call my trainer and be like, 'Hey, we need to do it again. We need to do it again.'”

Projections saw Bigsby land anywhere from early Day Two or well into Day Three, with one projection even nailing his selection at No. 88 overall to Jacksonville.

Bigsby joins a Jacksonville team that won the AFC South in 2022 with nine wins, and beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.