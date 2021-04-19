Auburn running backs offer glimpse at impact in new offense during A-Day

Bigsby was Auburn’s lead back as expected Saturday, and he didn’t disappoint. Outside of his long touchdown run, he was efficient and took four of his seven carries for at least three yards. He contributed in the passing game as well — something that is expected to be a crucial part of the new offense — by reeling in a pair of receptions for 22 yards.

The A-Day game was far from perfect from Bigsby, who had one drop and fumbled the football away on a seven-yard reception in the first quarter. Still, Bigsby’s efforts were a positive sign, especially given the running back’s confidence in the offensive line blocking ahead of him.

“I feel like the offensive line is doing great. I feel like they came a long way — just with the little things, they came a long way,” Bigsby said. “They’re going to be great. I feel like the more we practice and the more we get reps, they’ll be good this year.”

Bigsby undoubtedly remains Auburn’s lead back entering the summer, but Shivers put together an equally impressive performance Saturday.