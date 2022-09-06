Auburn rushing attack displays creativity in Mercer win

The phrase was uttered a million times and a million different ways this offseason: Auburn wanted to establish the run this year.

“A lot of people can say that,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said on Aug. 4. “‘We’re going to run the ball. We’re going to be physical. We’re going to be tough.’ And I get all that. But you really have to go kind of pick a lane on what you want to do and what your foundation needs to be offensively.”

Kiesau followed up that statement by saying Auburn was going to “hang its hat” on the rushing attack this year, and after Saturday’s 42-16 win against FCS Mercer, it looks as if that’s the direction the Tigers will be heading.

The majority of Auburn’s production — 285 of its 497 yards — came on the ground. Tank Bigsby’s 147 yards were the third-most of his career. Jarquez Hunter had a career night with three touchdowns. Freshman Damari Alston even got in on the action and recorded his first-ever carry in the blowout.

Auburn’s stable of running backs flourished in the win, but so did the unpredictability of Bryan Harsin and Kiesau’s offense, something they were known for during their times at Boise State.

Rushing attempts weren’t all common handoffs to the running backs for a gain between the tackles. Zone reads, option plays, and end-arounds were all sprinkled in to give a good deal of variety.

Sixteen plays included a zone read and five more a wide-receiver handoff Saturday, which made up just under a third of the plays Auburn ran. There was also, of course, the quarterback switch-up that allowed for the offense to open up as early as the fourth play of the game with Robby Ashford.

The dual-threat Ashford logged six rushing attempts, seven pass attempts, as well as one snap in the slot that turned into a option to Tank Bigsby for 21 yards.

In total, nine Auburn players recorded a rushing attempt, which is the first time that’s happened since a 56-23 win against Mississippi State in 2019. However, Saturday’s win saw four different receivers log an attempt. The Bulldog blowout in ‘19 only saw two.

Ja’Varrius Johnson, Koy Moore, Tar’Varish Dawson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. combined for five carries and 26 yards against the Bears. That’s almost half as many carries Auburn recorded last season by receivers and tight ends, when it had 12 in 13 games.

The complexities that shone through Saturday go back to Kiesau’s point in August, which he continued by saying: “I think you can set up a lot of things, because, as everybody knows, you start running the ball and those guys want to get close, want to stop the run. Then you have the ability to go past them, have a good quarterback, have a guy go deep.

“Then it kind of evens the playing field and now it’s hard for the defense to defend where you’re not one-dimensional.”

It’s still to be determined if Auburn’s identity will be a type of “ground and pound” with which many run-first teams associate themselves, Harsin said following Saturday’s win.

And while the Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage against an FCS squad that averaged 258 pounds per lineman, that’ll be tougher to do in the coming weeks against Penn State and their SEC West slate.

But if Auburn can continue doing what it did against Mercer — establish the run, “spread it out a little bit, and then hit some shots,” Harsin said — the head coach believes it’ll be pretty effective.