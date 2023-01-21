Auburn’s 28-game home win streak officially best in country

The best home-court advantage in men’s college hoops officially belongs to the Auburn Tigers.

Late Thursday evening, Loyola Marymount pulled off a shocker in beating No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67. It was the first time the Lions beat the Zags in 13 years, but an equally significant upset was that the Gonzaga loss toppled a 75-game home winning streak, as it came in the confines of the McCartney Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington.

That streak — then the eighth-longest in the history of Division I men’s basketball — gave those on the Plains more than 2,300 miles east a reason to cheer, as Auburn’s 28-game winning streak at Neville Arena officially became the longest active streak in Division I men’s basketball.

Auburn Men's Basketball's 28-Game Home Winning Streak Date: Opponent, Result Feb. 27, 2021: No. 25 Tennessee, 77-72

March 6, 2021: Mississippi State, 78-71

Nov. 9, 2021: Morehead State, 77-54

Nov. 12, 2021: Louisiana-Monroe, 93-65

Dec. 1, 2021: Central Florida, 85-68

Dec. 4, 2021: Yale, 86-64

Dec. 14, 2021: North Alabama, 70-44

Dec. 22, 2021: Murray State, 71-58

Dec. 29, 2021: No. 16 LSU, 70-55

Jan. 8, 2022: Florida: 85-73

Jan. 19, 2022: Georgia, 83-60

Jan. 22, 2022: No. 12 Kentucky, 80-71

Jan. 29, 2022: Oklahoma, 86-68

Feb. 1, 2022: Alabama, 100-81

Feb. 12, 2022: Texas A&M, 75-58

Feb. 16, 2022: Vanderbilt, 94-80

Feb. 23, 2022: Ole Miss, 77-64

March 5, 2022: South Carolina, 82-71

Nov. 7, 2022: George Mason, 70-52

Nov. 11, 2022: South Florida, 67-59

Nov. 15, 2022: Winthrop, 89-65

Nov. 18, 2022: Texas Southern, 72-56

Nov. 27, 2022: Saint Louis, 65-60

Dec. 2, 2022: Colgate, 93-66

Dec. 14, 2022: Georgia State, 72-64

Dec. 28, 2022: Florida, 61-58

Jan. 7, 2023: No. 13 Arkansas, 72-59

Jan. 14, 2023: Mississippi State, 69-63

Auburn’s home win streak began 693 days ago, when the Tigers beat Tennessee on Feb. 27, 2021, toward the end of their 2020-21 season. Half of Auburn’s wins during that span have been against conference foes, and the only teams it has beaten more than once at home in that stretch have been Florida and Tennessee.

Four of Auburn’s wins in the streak were against AP-ranked opponents, including a 25th-ranked Volunteers squad to start it. The other teams were No. 16 LSU on Dec. 29, 2021; No. 12 Kentucky on Jan. 22, 2022; and No. 13 Arkansas on Jan. 7.

The only longer active home win streak in major college sports belongs to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina women’s basketball program, which had won 34 straight at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

All other active home win streaks in major college sports sit a good ways behind the Tigers. In football, Alabama holds the highest mark with 20. Virginia Commonwealth’s baseball program has won 16 straight at home. In Division I men’s hoops, it’s a similar sense — not many programs are close to Auburn’s 28-game record.

UCLA, currently ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll, has won its past 19 at home. Bradley is next in line, at 17, then defending national champion Kansas, which has won 16. Three teams — Kent State, Memphis and Wake Forest — sit at a five-way tie for the fifth-longest home win streak, with 15.

The next Southeastern Conference team on the list is Georgia, which has won its past 10 at Stegeman Coliseum, including a win against the Tigers this year.

Should Auburn look to maintain its streak, its next two home games will include Texas A&M and the Bulldogs, which come to Neville Arena on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, respectively.

Both Georgia and the Aggies have started hot in SEC play, sitting top-five in the conference standings, but their road results have been sub-.500. The programs are a combined 4-5 on the road this year.

Texas A&M has been 3-1 away from College Station, beating DePaul, Florida and South Carolina for its three road wins. Its lone loss was at Memphis, the same squad that beat Auburn in Atlanta earlier this year.

The Bulldogs have piled up four road losses this year, losing at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Florida and Kentucky. Their one road win came at Ole Miss.

After Auburn hosts those squads, the rest of its 2022-23 schedule at Neville Arena is as follows: No. 4 Alabama (Feb. 11); Missouri (Feb. 14); Ole Miss (Feb. 22); No. 9 Tennessee (March 4).