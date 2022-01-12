Auburn’s Allen Flanigan says Alabama win shows ‘we’re a young team, but we’re real mature’

Auburn forward Allen Flanigan has been around enough to recognize a team that can handle the pressure of a game-defining moment and one that cannot.

The junior re-entered the second half of the Tigers’ game at Alabama on Tuesday just in time to endure a tremendous comeback by the Crimson Tide. Down 14 with just a little under eight minutes left in the game, Alabama stepped up and methodically whittled down the Tigers’ lead over the next three minutes and 53 seconds.

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, what was a double-figure Auburn lead was now anybody’s game.

Even though the Crimson Tide had taken all of the momentum – much to the delight of the Alabama faithful in the stands – Flanigan saw an Auburn team prepared to fight back.

"Coming into this game, we knew it would be a close game. I knew it was going to come down to the last final minutes,” Flanigan said. “So [it was about] just us staying together, staying together as a group, ignoring the crowd and not getting into the hype and stuff with the refs, just staying and being ourselves. And in the end just rebounding and getting stops and knocking down free throws."

Flanigan’s feeling in the moment proved prophetic.