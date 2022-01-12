Auburn’s Allen Flanigan says Alabama win shows ‘we’re a young team, but we’re real mature’

Auburn forward Allen Flanigan has been around enough to recognize a team that can handle the pressure of a game-defining moment and one that cannot.
The junior re-entered the second half of the Tigers’ game at Alabama on Tuesday just in time to endure a tremendous comeback by the Crimson Tide. Down 14 with just a little under eight minutes left in the game, Alabama stepped up and methodically whittled down the Tigers’ lead over the next three minutes and 53 seconds.
In what seemed like the blink of an eye, what was a double-figure Auburn lead was now anybody’s game.
Even though the Crimson Tide had taken all of the momentum – much to the delight of the Alabama faithful in the stands – Flanigan saw an Auburn team prepared to fight back.
"Coming into this game, we knew it would be a close game. I knew it was going to come down to the last final minutes,” Flanigan said. “So [it was about] just us staying together, staying together as a group, ignoring the crowd and not getting into the hype and stuff with the refs, just staying and being ourselves. And in the end just rebounding and getting stops and knocking down free throws."
Flanigan’s feeling in the moment proved prophetic.
Auburn withstood Alabama’s one-sided run in the final minutes by forcing eight straight misses by the Crimson Tide and hitting four key free throws to escape Tuscaloosa with an 81-77 victory. The win stood out as a valuable one not only because it was against a rival in a conference road game, but it demonstrated a Tigers team packed with youth has already learned not to flinch.
"It shows you how at a younger age – we're a young team, but we're real mature,” Flanigan said. “We're starting to mature and starting to stay together and work through the problems, not trying to separate and go against each other [and] stay together as a group.”
Auburn forward Jabari Smith sensed calmness among his teammates after Alabama’s Darius Miles dunked the basketball to tie the game 77-77 with 4:04 to go.
Smith said none of Auburn’s players were yelling in the huddle and that the mentality was the game was 0-0 again. He explained a number of players stepped up in that moment, and the group reiterated the mindset that the team that wanted it more was walking off the court as winners.
The Tigers’ levelheaded approach in the huddle set the stage for them to seal the win.
Auburn seemed to settle in as the minutes left on the clock turned to seconds, and although the Tigers missed six of their final seven shots from the field they scrapped for the ball and prevented Alabama from executing.
That defensive prowess was never clearer than with just over 35 seconds to go.
Alabama was still in contention down only two with plenty of time to work, and once KD Johnson raced from the top of the key to guard an open player Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford fired to Jahvon Quinerly, who stood all alone in the corner.
Quinerly seemed destined to put up a 3-pointer that could have given Alabama its first lead since the 9:20 mark in the first half.
Instead, Quinerly hesitated.
With Smith charging hard toward him, Quinerly held onto the ball and raced toward the basket, where his layup never even touched the glass. The ill-fated attempt proved to be the last straw for the Crimson Tide, which couldn’t muster anything other than a free throw after Miles’ tying slam minutes earlier.
Looking back on how Auburn saved the day, Smith admitted the Tigers were rattled during Alabama’s run.
There is, of course, a difference in being rattled and giving up.
“We didn't feel like the game was going to come to them, but they hit some big shots at home. Crowd got into it, electric dunk, and they ended up tying the game up,” Smith said. “When we came out, we just had to pick up that level of energy up [and] start guarding again. Dylan [Cardwell] impacted ball screens like he always does, getting tough rebounds. We just had to lock back in on what got us that 14-point lead.”
The man who put the Tigers over the top at the free-throw line late was none other than Flanigan, the veteran who was playing in only his fourth game after sustaining an Achilles’ injury back in September.
When Flanigan stepped to the line with 58.6 seconds remaining, he was facing only his fifth free throw of the season. Despite the circumstances, he calmly sank both shots to put Auburn ahead and then two more shots to ice the game nearly 40 seconds later.
“I like having the pressure on me at the end of the game,” Flanigan said. “Knowing that I'm a veteran – I've been here for three years – just knowing I've been in situations like this, it gives me confidence to go to the line with the game on the line.”
Flanigan managed the moment well thanks in part to what he’s seen over the years. Based on how the younger players around Flanigan handled the situation, their inexperience shouldn’t be considered cause for concern either.