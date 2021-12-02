Auburn’s Allen Flanigan taking steps in right direction after Achilles surgery

Auburn wing Allen Flanigan is working toward being back with the Tigers in the near future.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters this week that Flanigan is coming along following his September surgery to fix a damaged Achilles tendon. Flanigan’s initial projected return was mid-December, and based on what Pearl has seen so far, that estimation seems to still be in play.

“Al is making progress. It's definitely not something that we're going to rush, and he's getting closer, you know, to starting to work out with us a little bit,” Pearl said Thursday. “He and our training staff and our strength and conditioning staff are working really hard to get him back. So still, we're looking at, you know, a mid-December timeline, and then we'll see where that goes.”

Flanigan was asked to take on a bigger role on an inexperienced Auburn team last season, and he wasted little time in proving he was up for the challenge.

Despite playing out of position, Flanigan averaged 14.3 points per game – second only to freshman point guard Sharife Cooper – while chipping in 5.5 rebounds per contest and a total of 78 assists. His most productive game offensively came against South Carolina on Jan. 23, when he posted a career-high 24 points in the Tigers’ 109-86 victory.

