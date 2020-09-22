Auburn’s Anders Carlson comes out of quarantine with a leg up on new season

Coming into this season, it’s all about booting through more of that potential for Anders, in his third season as the Tigers’ kicker.

His position being different than every other position in football, Anders worked to spin that time in isolation into a positive this offseason.

“It’s kind of funny, during that time when we were all isolated at home, for me, life wasn’t that different,” Anders shrugged. “Typically, I’m out on the field by myself anyway. So yeah, life wasn’t too different,” he laughed.

“I got to be a little more detailed. I got to work with my brother. I actually stayed at his house for a couple of days. So we just got to go out together and work and be pretty detailed at what we do,” he went on. “It was good to be back, though. Once the team got settled a bit and we started practicing — I always love being back with the guys. But for me, life didn’t change that much. I got the same work in pre-quarantine and post-quarantine.”

Anders was perfect in the performance of his lifetime against Alabama, going 4-for-4 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in an Iron Bowl epic that Auburn won by a field goal’s margin — 48-45.