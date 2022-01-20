Auburn’s Andy Burcham named Alabama’s Sportscaster of the Year

For Auburn’s Andy Burcham, awards were never something he aspired for in his 39 years of sportscasting.

Burcham’s biggest reward is being The Voice of the Auburn Tigers — but the passion he puts into the work still draws attention and recognition.

On Wednesday, Burcham was named Alabama’s Sportscaster of the Year by The National Sports Media Association.

“I did not get into this business to win awards but it’s nice when it happens,” Burcham said. “I’m very grateful to have won it this year.”

Burcham has been in the sportscasting business since 1983. He first came to Auburn in 1988, taking on roles including play-by-play for Auburn women’s basketball.

“The reward is getting to cover an Auburn football or basketball or baseball team. For me, for 31 years, it is getting to call an Auburn women’s basketball game,” said Burcham. “That’s the true reward of this job.”

Other past state winners include University of Alabama’s Eli Gold, University of South Alabama’s JD Byars and ESPN and SEC sportscaster Lauren Sisler. “I’m very honored to be on that list with these folks,” said Burcham.