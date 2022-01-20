Auburn’s Andy Burcham named Alabama’s Sportscaster of the Year

For Auburn’s Andy Burcham, awards were never something he aspired for in his 39 years of sportscasting.
Burcham’s biggest reward is being The Voice of the Auburn Tigers — but the passion he puts into the work still draws attention and recognition.
On Wednesday, Burcham was named Alabama’s Sportscaster of the Year by The National Sports Media Association.
“I did not get into this business to win awards but it’s nice when it happens,” Burcham said. “I’m very grateful to have won it this year.”
Burcham has been in the sportscasting business since 1983. He first came to Auburn in 1988, taking on roles including play-by-play for Auburn women’s basketball.
“The reward is getting to cover an Auburn football or basketball or baseball team. For me, for 31 years, it is getting to call an Auburn women’s basketball game,” said Burcham. “That’s the true reward of this job.”
Other past state winners include University of Alabama’s Eli Gold, University of South Alabama’s JD Byars and ESPN and SEC sportscaster Lauren Sisler. “I’m very honored to be on that list with these folks,” said Burcham.
“It means a lot to me personally because of the folks that have won this award in years past, the men and women in this state,” Burcham said.
Burcham in 2019 took over as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, leading play-by-play for football, men’s basketball and baseball, succeeding his friend and colleague Rod Bramblett. He follows nmes like Buddy Rutledge, Gary Sanders, Jim Fyffe and Bramblett in that role.
Burcham credits his team he works with at the Auburn Sports Network, giving thanks to producer, Brad Law and general manager, Ben Harling. Burcham also thanks his livelong partner in his wife, Jan Burcham.
“Most of all, thanks to my wife Jan who supports my work,” Burcham said. “There’s a lot of time I spend away from home, and I couldn’t do it without her.”
There will be a formal ceremony to honor the state and national winners and hall of fame inductees in June of this year in Winston-Salem, NC.
Burcham is thrilled to receive this reward in June — however, there is one event that would keep Burcham from attending. “The only reason I wouldn’t be there is if Auburn is in the college baseball World Series,” Burcham said with a smile.