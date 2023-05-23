Auburn’s sweet duo of Carolyn Ansari and Ariana Arsenault are both headed to the Sweet 16 at the NCAA Singles Tournament, after both earned big wins Tuesday in the round of 32 in Orlando.

They’ll earn All-America honors by virtue of being among the last 16 standing in the individual tournament.

Ansari upset No. 5-ranked Alexa Noel of Miami to advance. Ansari fought off five match points, according to Philip Fama of Tweener Head Tennis, coming back to win 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3. After fending off those match points and winning the second set in tiebreaker, Ansari took control of the match in the third set. Noel was a standout for Miami this season and three-time ACC Player of the Week after transferring from Iowa — where she was the Big Ten Player of the Year as a freshman.

The Tigers have had the numbers of the Hurricanes: Auburn upset regional host Miami in the round of 32 in the NCAA’s team tournament.

Now playing in the Singles and Doubles tournaments, Ansari and Arsenault are making waves. Ansari and Arsenault were unseeded in the bracket but stand ranked No. 23 and No. 32, respectively, in the ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings. Ansari next takes on Georgia Tech’s 15th-ranked Carol Lee on Wednesday, looking to secure a spot in the singles tournament’s quarterfinals.

Arsenault, meanwhile, won in straight sets Tuesday, dispatching of Celia Belle-Mohr of Vanderbilt 6-2, 6-3.

Arsenault advances to Wednesday and will face unseeded Kari Miller of Michigan with opportunity ahead: The national tournament’s No. 2 overall seed, who was originally placed in Arsenault’s corner of the bracket, was upset in the first round, clearing a path to the quarterfinals.

No. 2 Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M was upset in the first round by Duke’s Georgia Drummy 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4. Miller topped Drummy 7-5, 7-5 on Tuesday. Miller is ranked No. 36.

Ansari and Arsenault play together in the NCAA Doubles Tournament later Tuesday before returning to the singles bracket on Wednesday.