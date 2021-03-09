Auburn’s Aria Brusch makes return to floor lineup in time for postseason

Auburn is one step closer to full strength, and just in time.
In the postseason, the Tigers will have to have all hands on deck.
Sophomore Aria Brusch made her return to the floor lineup for the Auburn gymnastics team last Friday, competing in the event for the first time since the season opener — and for the first time since a shoulder injury took her off the event.
Brusch threw down a 9.875 in her return Friday in the Tigers’ regular-season finale, making her routine a newly-added weapon for the team moving forward.
Auburn will want all the artillery it can muster going into the SEC Championship meet on March 20 and the NCAA regionals beyond.
“That’s what we were hoping to get from her,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said of Brusch’s performance on floor.
Her performance was part of the 197.125 that No. 12 Auburn scored Friday opposite the 197.425 of No. 8 Arkansas. Brusch injured her shoulder on floor early in the season. In February, she made her return to the lineup on bars and beam, but her return to floor took longer as she had to re-work her routine to avoid re-aggravating the shoulder injury.
On Friday, she finally had the chance to throw it again, and earned a strong score in only her first meet back on the event.
She had one chance in competition to show she was ready to return to the floor lineup before the championship season, and she did just that on Friday.
“In reality, that’s what we lost out of our lineup, is a 9.875 that she should be able to do every night,” Graba said. “She did it all last year every night. To get her back, I thought she did better than I expected tonight. She’s a veteran, though. As a sophomore, she’s a veteran on our team.”
He shook his head at the thought, but it’s where Auburn stands with its roster as young as it is.
It’s uncommon for teams to add a new card to their hand this late in the season, but Brusch’s return to yet another event gives Auburn a new lineup option just in time for postseason.
It also, Graba said, gives those young teammates added confidence on the floor. Six gymnasts compete in each event each meet with the top five scores counting. He figures those younger gymnasts will be more confident knowing a steady hand in Brusch is among the other five competing and capable of throwing good scores in case they make a mistake.
“To get Aria back, I think calms everybody in the floor lineup now,” Graba said.
Auburn enters an off week this week before the SEC Championship meet set for March 20 in Huntsville. The SEC’s eight teams will be compete in two four-team meets, offering Auburn the chance to get familiar with the quad setting before the NCAA regionals in April. For regional qualifying, though, the SEC Championship meet will count as a regular-season road meet for Auburn, giving the Tigers the chance to improve their National Qualifying Scores and solidify their seeding for the postseason.