Auburn’s Aria Brusch makes return to floor lineup in time for postseason

She had one chance in competition to show she was ready to return to the floor lineup before the championship season, and she did just that on Friday.

“In reality, that’s what we lost out of our lineup, is a 9.875 that she should be able to do every night,” Graba said. “She did it all last year every night. To get her back, I thought she did better than I expected tonight. She’s a veteran, though. As a sophomore, she’s a veteran on our team.”

He shook his head at the thought, but it’s where Auburn stands with its roster as young as it is.

It’s uncommon for teams to add a new card to their hand this late in the season, but Brusch’s return to yet another event gives Auburn a new lineup option just in time for postseason.

It also, Graba said, gives those young teammates added confidence on the floor. Six gymnasts compete in each event each meet with the top five scores counting. He figures those younger gymnasts will be more confident knowing a steady hand in Brusch is among the other five competing and capable of throwing good scores in case they make a mistake.

“To get Aria back, I think calms everybody in the floor lineup now,” Graba said.