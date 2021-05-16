Auburn’s big bats, clutch pitching keep Tigers alive with big win over Texas A&M

Auburn’s bats did just enough and its pitchers performed when they were needed the most, and the Tigers came away with a 8-5 win over Texas A&M with their backs against the wall on Sunday at Plainsman Park.

If the Tigers go down at the end of the season, they’ll go down swinging.

Kason Howell hit a two-RBI single to left to highlight a three-run bottom of the first, then Rankin Woley and Garrett Farquhar both drove in runs to highlight a three-run bottom of the second on Auburn’s way to an early 6-1 lead. Auburn battled Texas A&M for positioning in the cellar of the SEC standings, trying to earn a spot in the SEC Tournament all as last-place Missouri shocked the conference with a series win this weekend over Mississippi State.

After Auburn’s offense built the early lead, it was up to the Tigers’ depleted pitching staff to finish the job without injured senior Cody Greenhill.