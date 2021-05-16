Auburn’s big bats, clutch pitching keep Tigers alive with big win over Texas A&M

Auburn’s bats did just enough and its pitchers performed when they were needed the most, and the Tigers came away with a 8-5 win over Texas A&M with their backs against the wall on Sunday at Plainsman Park.
If the Tigers go down at the end of the season, they’ll go down swinging.
Kason Howell hit a two-RBI single to left to highlight a three-run bottom of the first, then Rankin Woley and Garrett Farquhar both drove in runs to highlight a three-run bottom of the second on Auburn’s way to an early 6-1 lead. Auburn battled Texas A&M for positioning in the cellar of the SEC standings, trying to earn a spot in the SEC Tournament all as last-place Missouri shocked the conference with a series win this weekend over Mississippi State.
After Auburn’s offense built the early lead, it was up to the Tigers’ depleted pitching staff to finish the job without injured senior Cody Greenhill.
Joseph Gonzalez came on to pitch for Auburn for the second time this weekend in the fifth, then Carson Skipper stepped on the mound for the second time this weekend in the eighth. After Texas A&M cut Auburn’s lead to 7-5, those bats came back to give Auburn an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Farquhar, coming in to play admirably after an injury to Brody Moore, crossed home plate to finish the game with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
In the ninth, Skipper fired three big strikeouts to win the game.
“Skip coming in and closing the door, it was awesome,” Howell said during his postgame interview with the Auburn radio broadcast.
Trace Bright started for Auburn on the mound and pitched four innings, before Gonzalez and Skipper finished it.
“It was amazing what Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper did,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said on radio. “If we had gotten past those guys, we’d have been looking at guys in their third outing since Wednesday.
“I tip my hat for what those guys did today.”
The win lifts Auburn to 8-19 in the SEC and in a tie with Texas A&M for 12th place in the league standings. The top 12 of 14 teams in the conference standings will qualify for the SEC Tournament in Hoover at the end of May. Both teams hold a slim lead over Missouri, now 7-20 after two surprising wins over No. 3 Mississippi State this weekend.
Auburn closes its season next weekend at Missouri, with its postseason hopes still on the line.
Sunday, Auburn kept its hopes alive going into the final weekend.