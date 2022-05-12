Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter feeling ‘great’ after return to mound

After injuring a hamstring in Auburn’s April 29 game against No. 1 Tennessee, closer Blake Burkhalter returned to the mound against Troy 11 days later.

“It’s definitely a great confidence-booster,” Burkhalter said of his outing. “I think the first batter I may have been kind of timid on a little bit, taking it easy and I just didn’t have any command. But then once I got through the second better, I was like ‘OK, I’m starting to feel pretty good.’”

Burkhalter pitched a hitless 11/3, striking out two of the five batters he faced in a welcomed return to close out an 11-4 midweek defeat of the Trojans. His return will be vital for No. 20 Auburn (33-16, 13-11 SEC) as it welcomes Alabama (27-22, 10-14) to Plainsman Park this weekend for its second-to-last Southeastern Conference of the season.

“You started feeling like he was being himself,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said of Burkhalter’s Troy outing, “so that gives us a great shot in the arm.”

The Tigers went 2-4 without Burkhalter, including the game in which he was injured, but Thompson also noted four names he was impressed with in Burkhalter’s absence in Carson Swilling, Chase Isbell, John Armstrong and Chase Allsup.

Armstrong pitched a hitless 22/3 in the series finale loss to Arkansas, striking out four in eight batters faced, and Swilling closed out the Tigers’ Friday win against the Razorbacks to record a win.

Isbell, a junior, pitched a combined 3⅓ against Tennessee and Arkansas, allowing a run and hit while striking out four, and Allsup pitched a combined 3⅔ over three games the past two weekends.

“A lot of these younger guys really needed to step up, and they got a chance and opportunity to do that and they took advantage of it,” Burkhalter said.

Regardless of who’s pitching, the Tigers should have a relatively easier time this weekend against a Crimson Tide team that’s won two of its past 10 games, and is 3-9 in its last three SEC series.

“I think it’s a similar team to ours,” Thompson said of the Tide. “As I start looking around, I see more similarities than I do differences.”

Statistically, Alabama is in the bottom half of the SEC at the plate with the fifth-worst team batting average, and middle of the pack on the mound with the seventh-best team earned run average.

In particular, Thompson pointed out pitcher Garrett McMillan and infielder Jim Jarvis, among others. McMillan, a former JUCO pitcher, has gone 5-7 in his inaugural season in Tuscaloosa, and boasts one of the 11th-lowest ERA (3.41) and eight-most strikeouts (71) in the conference.

Jarvis, whose older brother Luke Jarivs played at Auburn from 2017-18, “a pest in the best possible respect,” Thompson said. His 53 hits are tied for second-most at Alabama this season.

Fireworks show

A fireworks show will be part of festivities Friday at Plainsman Park.

The show will start after the conclusion of the Friday game between Auburn and Alabama.

There will also be a tumbler giveaway Saturday and a trading card giveaway on Sunday, with an autograph session to follow Sunday’s game.

Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

