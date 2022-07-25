Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter reports to Braves facility

Less than a week after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves, Dothan’s Blake Burkhalter took his first steps in a pro baseball career on Sunday.

The 2019 Northview graduate and Auburn University relief pitcher standout headed for the Braves training facility in North Port, Fla., hoping to arrive in time for a team dinner at 5 p.m.

“I am actually leaving tomorrow morning, about 8:30-9 o’clock,” Burkhalter said in a Dothan Eagle interview on Saturday. “I don’t know how long I will be there. I talked to a guy (with the Braves) this morning and he said ‘Expect to be away from home until mid-September,’ so I have to pack up.”

Burkhalter will join other Braves draft picks from last week for physicals and evaluations at CoolToday Park. After evaluations, the players will be assigned to a minor league team. The majority will be assigned to the club’s Rookie League team in the Florida Coast League that is based in North Port. Some others could be assigned to the Low A level team, the Augusta Green Jackets, located in North Augusta, S.C., or possibly the High A team, the Rome Braves of Rome, Ga.

“They told me there is a possibility I could go out somewhere, but they want to convert me into a starter, so we will see how that works out,” Burkhalter said. “I may stay in Florida for the remainder of the season.”

Burkhalter was drafted by the Braves last Sunday night as a second-round compensation selection (between second and third rounds), the 76th pick overall in the three-day, 10-round draft. A couple of hours later, shortly after midnight, Burkhalter signed his first professional contract, doing so in front of family and friends at his Dothan home. He signed the contract after his cousin, Gantt Pierce, a lawyer in Dothan, read over the document.

“It was awesome,” Burkhalter said of the moment. “It’s all your hard work and dreams coming true right in front of you. They actually signed me that night of the draft. They sent the contract over and I got it taken care of that night. It was amazing.”

According to multiple reports, Burkhalter signed for $647,000. Though the slot value for the 76th pick was $860,000, the Dothan native wasn’t worried about the difference, noting he was selected well above where most relievers are selected and above where he was expected (third or fourth round), which would have likely had a value around what he signed for.

“It doesn’t make a difference to me honestly,” Burkhalter said. “That is just an incentive to go ahead and sign. As a relief pitcher, I didn’t expect to go that high. They are not going to sign me for that whole slot (money) as a relief pitcher.”

Current Auburn pitching coach and former Braves pitcher Tim Hudson appeared to have an impact on Atlanta picking Burkhalter so high, according to post-draft media articles, including one at mlb.com.

“I told him [Burkhalter] was the best thing in the world of baseball, because I believe he really is,” Hudson said, referring to a conversation with Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos before the draft. “I think he is really good. I think he’s going to be a big leaguer. Everyone seemed to have him projected to go later than the Braves took him.”

The Braves also apparently liked what they had seen of Burkhalter in scouting him.

“His career is taking off,” Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown told mlb.com. “I think we’re catching him on the climb, which we’re excited about.”

This past season at Auburn, Burkhalter, the Tigers’ closer, was named a second team All-American by ABCA, College Baseball Foundation and NCBWA and was a second team SEC All-Conference selection after earning 16 saves to lead the Southeastern Conference. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-handed pitcher struck out 71 batters and walked just seven in 46.1 innings of work during the season.

He also came up big during Auburn’s run to a College World Series appearance. He earned the save in Game 1 of the Corvallis (Ore.) Super Regional in June and matched a season-best with 2.2 perfect innings and five strikeouts to help the Tigers defeat host-team Oregon State in the regional finale and send Auburn to the CWS in Omaha.

In Omaha, he matched a season high with five strikeouts and earned the save in 2.1 scoreless innings during the Tigers’ lone win in the CWS against Stanford on June 20.

After the College World Series, Burkhalter took a brief break from baseball before resuming his workouts a couple of weeks ago.

“I have been lifting four-five times a week, but I hadn’t started throwing until last week, so I only have two weeks (of throwing) under my belt since the end of the College World Series,” Burkhalter said.

The next time he works out, it will be just a couple of days from now in his first steps in pro baseball.