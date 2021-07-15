Auburn’s Bo Nix, family to host quarterback camp this summer

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has another new opportunity thanks to the NCAA’s name, image and likeness rules, and this one is a family affair.

Nix will host a quarterback skills camp at Pinson Valley High School on July 28. The camp will be for children from rising third graders to rising 12th graders with a cost of $80 per camper.

Nix won’t be the only one at his high school alma mater showing the campers how things are done.

Nix’s father, former Auburn quarterback and current Central-Phenix City head coach Patrick Nix, will also help lead the camp as well as Nix’s younger brother Caleb, who is a rising senior at Central. Nix’s grandfather Conrad, who won 300 games as a high school coach in Georgia and Alabama, will also help lead the camp.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Nix name is synonymous with football in the state, and their love of the game is evident through three generations,” a statement on the camp’s website said. “Although they excel at the quarterback position, it’s their family motto, ‘Football is what we do, it doesn’t define who we are,’ that is instilled and played out throughout each season. Through this camp they hope to share not only the mechanics of great QB play but also the importance of character and leadership traits that are valued on every team and any level.”