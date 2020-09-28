Auburn’s Bo Nix named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for his performance against Kentucky, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday.

Nix was versatile for the Tigers in their season-opening 29-13 victory against Kentucky. He was 16-of-27 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns, rushed five times for 34 yards and punted twice with an average of 38.5 yards. His second punt came to a stop on the Auburn 2-yard line.

Nix was named to the honor roll along with Baylor senior running back/return specialist Trestan Ebner, who scored four times three different ways in the Bears’ 47-14 victory over Kansas.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.