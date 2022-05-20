Auburn’s Bri Ellis breaks Auburn freshman home run record

Bri Ellis’ bat not only helped No. 17 Auburn softball to a 4-3 win against Louisiana in Friday’s Clemson Regional contest, it also cemented Ellis’ place in the Auburn record books, as her first home run of the day set a new program freshman home run record.

Ellis’ two-run shot in the bottom of the first was her 19th of the season, surpassing the previous freshman home run record, which was set by Kasey Cooper in 2014. Ellis tied the record with a home run in the third game of Auburn’s series against Mississippi State on April 24, with Friday’s record-setting shot coming 10 games later.

“Watching her swing the bat, the ball just flies,” Cooper told the Opelika-Auburn News of Ellis in April. “I have no doubt in my mind that she will break my record at Auburn, and set new records at Auburn. It has been a pleasure to watch the ball fly off of her bat from the sheer power and her mechanics.”

Cooper, who is in her third year as a medical student at the UAB School of Medicine, played at Auburn from 2014-17 and holds the program’s single-season home run record, RBI and walks record, as well as its career records for slugging percentage, home runs, RBI, multi-hit games and walks.

Cooper set the freshman home run record in the 59th game of the season, during an NCAA Regional hosted by Minnesota. Ellis hit No. 19 in Auburn’s 55th game this season, with at least two more chances to add to it this weekend.

The program’s single-season home run record, which was also set by Cooper, sits at 21. Cooper set the record as a junior, but Ellis is already a home run away from tying it, as she hit two home runs Friday against Louisiana.

As Ellis sees it, Cooper’s single-season record is one she can break this year.

“My goal right now isn't even to beat the [freshman] record,” Ellis told the Opelika-Auburn News on April 27. “It's more like ‘I have a set number of home runs that I would like to hit, and what I think I can accomplish,’ and that's more of what I'm trying to get to.

“I would like to get to like 22, 23. I think that would be really cool. Obviously, I'm glad I've hit a lot so far, but I … don't want my end goal to be just 19 and stop. I would like to keep going, and it also helps take the pressure off.”

Even if Ellis doesn’t eclipse Cooper’s record, she’s still vaulted her way into notable company, as she’s now the fourth Auburn player all-time to record a 20-home run season, joining Cooper, Kendall Veach (2016) and Jade Rhodes (2019).

