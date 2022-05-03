Auburn’s Bri Ellis named SEC Freshman of the Week

Bri Ellis’ big bat continues to turn heads around the conference.

After driving in five RBI’s last week with three extra-base hits, the Auburn first baseman earned SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

It’s the second time this season that Ellis has picked up the honor.

The standout rookie has blasted 18 home runs this season, tying the school record set by Kasey Cooper for most by a freshman in Auburn softball history. She didn’t get the record-breaking homer this past week, but she led the team with a .500 batting average in four games, driving in the game-tying run with a double in the sixth inning of Auburn’s game against Georgia on Saturday to help clinch a rivalry series win for the Tigers.

Auburn won three games out of four last week, beating Alabama State in non-conference action then taking two games out of three from Georgia.

Ellis and the Tigers close their regular-season schedule this weekend at Tennessee. The series opens at 5 p.m. Friday in Knoxville.

The SEC Tournament is set to open May 10 in Gainesville, Fla.

