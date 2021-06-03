Auburn’s Bruce Pearl explains how he utilized rule changes in rebuild of men’s basketball roster

Pearl pointed out how shorthanded Auburn’s backcourt was for the bulk of last season, which made adding players in that area a must. That mission was accomplished thanks to four of the five transfers being guards, with two having SEC experience that could pay considerable dividends this winter.

Pearl also explained recruiting high school players and helping them develop coupled with bringing in proven college talent is a balancing act that will take getting used to.

“I mean, I’ve always loved to get young guys and build them up and develop them. That’s getting challenging. We’re going to try to mix that in if we can,” Pearl said. “I think the other thing is too, we got caught really being shorthanded last year in the backcourt and so we don’t want to be in that situation again. At the same time you can have too much, and so there’s a balance there between making sure you’ve got enough but actually not duplicating talent too much because then you’re sending the guys currently on the team a message that you’re not believing in them.”

Pearl told reporters in Birmingham on May 11 that he planned to let the Tigers play pick-up when practice began to see how the players interact and identify the ideal lineups. When he met with reporters again on May 24, he gave a little more insight to additional changes he is considering.