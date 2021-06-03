Auburn’s Bruce Pearl explains how he utilized rule changes in rebuild of men’s basketball roster

When Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl was asked on May 24 about rebuilding the Tigers’ roster, he used the NCAA’s rule changes regarding trapping to demonstrate his mindset.
Pearl explained full-court pressure defense has always been a big part of how his teams play, but the NCAA’s decision to tighten up on trapping made him rethink things. Pearl equated trapping to fouling after the changes, and by that notion he decided trapping would no longer be such an important part of his scheme.
Pearl recognized how the NCAA tightened down on defensive pressure, so he quit having his teams trap. He also recognized how the NCAA loosened its guidelines on transfers, so he went to work.
Auburn’s flurry of transfer portal pickups was one of the top offseason topics regarding SEC basketball. When the dust finally settled, the Tigers had added five transfers: North Carolina center Walker Kessler, Georgia guard KD Johnson, Arkansas guard Desi Sills, Eastern Kentucky guard Wendell Green Jr. and College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper.
For Pearl, the roster remake was all about making the most of the latest rule changes.
“When they change the rules and now you’ve got the transfer portal and you’ve got players that are eligible one-time immediately, you can get more experienced or older in a hurry,” Pearl said. “Just take a look at the teams that were most successful in our league last year: Alabama, Arkansas — older and more experienced. So that’s what we did take advantage.”
Pearl pointed out how shorthanded Auburn’s backcourt was for the bulk of last season, which made adding players in that area a must. That mission was accomplished thanks to four of the five transfers being guards, with two having SEC experience that could pay considerable dividends this winter.
Pearl also explained recruiting high school players and helping them develop coupled with bringing in proven college talent is a balancing act that will take getting used to.
“I mean, I’ve always loved to get young guys and build them up and develop them. That’s getting challenging. We’re going to try to mix that in if we can,” Pearl said. “I think the other thing is too, we got caught really being shorthanded last year in the backcourt and so we don’t want to be in that situation again. At the same time you can have too much, and so there’s a balance there between making sure you’ve got enough but actually not duplicating talent too much because then you’re sending the guys currently on the team a message that you’re not believing in them.”
Pearl told reporters in Birmingham on May 11 that he planned to let the Tigers play pick-up when practice began to see how the players interact and identify the ideal lineups. When he met with reporters again on May 24, he gave a little more insight to additional changes he is considering.
Pearl explained the Tigers will be really big at power forward and center this season – bigger, in Pearl’s estimation, than they’ve ever been during his time at Auburn. He explained the Tigers have to take advantage of their size, which may lead Pearl to study some NBA tape in order to make the most of the situation.
“I hope we're not just big and we're slow. We've got really skilled guys at the position … I've got five really good frontline guys, so that's going to be different,” Pearl said. “It's kind of like the Lakers right now. Everybody knows that they're better when the big fella [Anthony Davis] plays the 5 and LeBron plays the 4. Well, they've got a couple of centers that need to be out there. All of a sudden, they're all playing out of position. They're bigger. What could they be doing better?
“I watch the Lakers really carefully because we're probably going to be bigger. So, taking advantage of our size and it not being a weakness – letting it be a strength and a problem for our opponents.”