Auburn’s Bruce Pearl explains what went wrong in Tigers’ road loss to LSU

As valuable as Cooper’s points were, the freshman point guard did not have an assist in the first half and ended the game with only two assists compared to six turnovers. Pearl explained after the fact that Auburn tried to take advantage of LSU’s defense, which he described as a switching man-to-man defense which would create mismatches in Auburn’s favor throughout the game.

The only problem was Auburn couldn’t make LSU pay in those situations.

“There wasn't anybody on Auburn's team that could take advantage of that mismatch around the basket, so we tried a number of different players. We rolled them down on some guards and had some really good looks,” Pearl said. “We couldn't catch it, we couldn't throw it, we didn't see it, we couldn't finish it. It's a great system to take advantage of mismatches, and we had plenty of them; we just couldn't take advantage.”

Pearl has spoken multiple times about what not having NCAA seeding to play for means as far as motivation, and after the LSU game he was asked about what he has to do to get his players up for games of that nature.