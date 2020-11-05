Auburn’s Bruce Pearl gives glimpse of men’s basketball schedule

The Auburn men’s basketball team is indeed headed to Florida come November.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl confirmed on Thursday recent reports that Auburn would open the season along with Gonzaga, Kansas and Saint Joseph’s in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The games are scheduled to take place on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

Auburn had previously been slated to play Gonzaga in a tournament on Nov. 25 in Orlando before the game was moved.

In addition to the Fort Myers tournament, Pearl announced Auburn will play UCF in Orlando following that opening weekend of action. UCF enters the 2020-21 campaign after posting a 16-14 record in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season.

Pearl’s update is the latest as the Tigers’ upcoming schedule slowly falls into place.

On Tuesday, Troy announced it will play a road game at Auburn on Dec. 19 as part of the Tigers’ 2020-21 schedule. The matchup with the Trojans marks the first time the two programs have faced off since 2009, when the Trojans topped the Tigers 81-77 in Auburn Arena.

More information regarding Auburn's schedule could be on the way. According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the SEC's conference schedule will be released Friday.