Auburn’s Bruce Pearl makes the case for why the Tigers should be ranked No. 1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn is also tied with Davidson for the longest winning streak in college basketball with 13 victories in a row.

Auburn received 36 first-place votes in this week’s poll, the most of any team. The Tigers’ exclusion from the top two by seven voters allowed Gonzaga to move back to No. 1, the spot it maintained for the first three weeks this year.

Pearl spoke about what being the top-ranked team would mean after the Tigers took care of Ole Miss on Saturday.

“That'll be a proud moment for Auburn, period – our university and our athletic department. Now, I understand that it doesn't mean much right now, but it still makes a very strong statement,” Pearl said. “We want to have the number one business school. We want to have the number one engineering school. We want to have the number one football team and gymnastics team. It's just, we're an everything school.”

Pearl acknowledged Saturday that the No. 1 ranking only means so much but that it would nevertheless be special for the program and the university. On that same note, Pearl emphasized the importance of his team improving in pursuit of the group’s big goals.

“As far as where we wind up, that's where we wind up. That's how you play the season,” Pearl said Monday. “We've just got to continue to do the things that we're doing and know we've got to get better if we're going to continue to win.”