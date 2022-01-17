Auburn’s Bruce Pearl makes the case for why the Tigers should be ranked No. 1

Although the Auburn Tigers moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press poll, coach Bruce Pearl believes his squad deserved even more.
Pearl made his case Monday for why Auburn should have been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Pearl pointed to the Tigers’ strength of schedule, their 8-1 record against Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 teams and their 5-0 record on the road to back his belief.
“I think, based at this time, we should be No. 1 based on our resume,” Pearl said. “But that doesn't mean we're the best team in the country, and I'm not saying that. I think we're one of the top 20 teams in the country. I think we're one of the top five or six teams in our league.”
Auburn came up four points short of first-place Gonzaga in this week’s poll despite having a few notable advantages over the Bulldogs.
The Tigers boast better winning percentages against Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 3 opponents than the Bulldogs and a 4-0 record against Quadrant 2 opponents compared to Gonzaga’s 1-0 record against such teams. Auburn also has a perfect road record compared to a Gonzaga squad that has yet to play a true road game this season.
Auburn is also tied with Davidson for the longest winning streak in college basketball with 13 victories in a row.
Auburn received 36 first-place votes in this week’s poll, the most of any team. The Tigers’ exclusion from the top two by seven voters allowed Gonzaga to move back to No. 1, the spot it maintained for the first three weeks this year.
Pearl spoke about what being the top-ranked team would mean after the Tigers took care of Ole Miss on Saturday.
“That'll be a proud moment for Auburn, period – our university and our athletic department. Now, I understand that it doesn't mean much right now, but it still makes a very strong statement,” Pearl said. “We want to have the number one business school. We want to have the number one engineering school. We want to have the number one football team and gymnastics team. It's just, we're an everything school.”
Pearl acknowledged Saturday that the No. 1 ranking only means so much but that it would nevertheless be special for the program and the university. On that same note, Pearl emphasized the importance of his team improving in pursuit of the group’s big goals.
“As far as where we wind up, that's where we wind up. That's how you play the season,” Pearl said Monday. “We've just got to continue to do the things that we're doing and know we've got to get better if we're going to continue to win.”