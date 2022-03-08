Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named SEC Coach of the Year; Smith and Kessler earn superlative honors

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl earned SEC Coach of the Year honors and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was selected the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Auburn’s Jabari Smith was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Year, Auburn’s Walker Kessler was named Defensive Player of the Year and LSU’s Tari Eason was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year.