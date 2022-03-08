 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named SEC Coach of the Year; Smith and Kessler earn superlative honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs South Carolina

Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Bruce Pearl reacts after cutting the net after the game between Auburn and South Carolina at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics

 Jacob Taylor

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards Tuesday.

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl earned SEC Coach of the Year honors and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was selected the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Auburn’s Jabari Smith was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Year, Auburn’s Walker Kessler was named Defensive Player of the Year and LSU’s Tari Eason was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.

A complete list of the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball postseason awards follows:

First Team

  • JD Notae, Arkansas
  • Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
  • Walker Kessler, Auburn
  • Jabari Smith, Auburn
  • Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
  • Tari Eason, LSU
  • Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
  • Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
  • Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

People are also reading…

Second Team

  • Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
  • Colin Castleton, Florida
  • TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
  • Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
  • Darius Days, LSU
  • Kobe Brown, Missouri
  • Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
  • Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

  • Charles Bediako, Alabama
  • JD Davison, Alabama
  • Jabari Smith, Auburn
  • TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
  • Brandon Murray, LSU
  • Devin Carter, South Carolina
  • Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
  • Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

  • Keon Ellis, Alabama
  • Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
  • Walker Kessler, Auburn
  • Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
  • Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert