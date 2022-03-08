Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named SEC Coach of the Year; Smith and Kessler earn superlative honors

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards Tuesday.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl earned SEC Coach of the Year honors and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was selected the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Auburn’s Jabari Smith was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Year, Auburn’s Walker Kessler was named Defensive Player of the Year and LSU’s Tari Eason was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.
A complete list of the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball postseason awards follows:
First Team
- JD Notae, Arkansas
- Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
- Walker Kessler, Auburn
- Jabari Smith, Auburn
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
- Tari Eason, LSU
- Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
- Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
- Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
- Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
- Colin Castleton, Florida
- TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
- Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
- Darius Days, LSU
- Kobe Brown, Missouri
- Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
- Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
- Charles Bediako, Alabama
- JD Davison, Alabama
- Jabari Smith, Auburn
- TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
- Brandon Murray, LSU
- Devin Carter, South Carolina
- Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
- Keon Ellis, Alabama
- Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
- Walker Kessler, Auburn
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn