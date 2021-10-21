Auburn’s Bruce Pearl recognizes challenge that awaits Tigers in loaded SEC

If Bruce Pearl wants to get a barometer on if this year’s Tigers team is indeed capable of a Final Four run, he can look no further to when SEC plays starts in late December.
Pearl spoke Tuesday about the expectations surrounding Auburn with a Southeastern Conference that has no shortage of top-tier teams.
Auburn enters the 2021-22 season ranked No. 22 in the AP poll but fifth among SEC teams. The story is the same in the predictions released by the SEC, which has the Tigers fifth and also behind Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.
Pearl is all for the hype that’s slowly budding around his reloaded team, but he understands there’s plenty of work to do for the Tigers to separate themselves in a conference full of talented teams.
“I think it says a lot about the state of basketball in the SEC. It's maybe never been better,” Pearl said. “I mean, I think this has got a chance to be a banner year for our league from a standpoint of the number of teams that are going to be in. I think the pecking order was really, let’s just say the top eight or nine teams, I thought they were pretty spot-on.
“There are several teams that are below five that could easily finish in the top-five. That’s how good and balanced, I think, the league is.”
Pearl made it clear he believes the competition among the SEC teams will be fierce this season. He said he thinks nine or 10 of the conference’s 14 teams will be good enough to make the NCAA tournament, and he added seven or eight will likely do so.
Pearl noted if a team is good enough to finish in the top five of the SEC, it can get to the Final Four – which is exactly what the fourth-place Tigers did during their magical 2018-19 campaign. He explained two keys for the Tigers will be handling non-conference play well along with working as a group potentially led by five new starters.
As an experienced SEC coach, Pearl doesn’t have to look long and hard at what exactly has led to the conference’s significant shift in men’s basketball.
“I think the quality of the coaches, the fan bases and the amount of support at a lot of places that historically haven’t drawn that are drawing really well right now—or some historic programs that weren’t very good recently but are really good now [is significant],” Pearl said. “Look at the quality of the players. In the last two years, the SEC has dominated the NBA Draft compared to the other leagues. So, we’re getting the best players. I think we’ve got the best coaches. As a result, the rankings are what they are.”
Pearl acknowledged the attention put on his Auburn program given their perceived strengths. Still, the veteran coach understands having positive expectations and living up to them, and he’s bound and determined to make sure his Tigers rise to the occasion.
“We really could have five new starters this year, and yet they think we got a chance to finish and be a preseason top-25 [team],” Pearl said. “That’s usually hard to do, and so we got a lot of work to do to be one of those teams now. We’re not there yet because we’re so new, but I really like my team, and so we’ll see how good we are pretty soon.”