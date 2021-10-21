Auburn’s Bruce Pearl recognizes challenge that awaits Tigers in loaded SEC

Pearl noted if a team is good enough to finish in the top five of the SEC, it can get to the Final Four – which is exactly what the fourth-place Tigers did during their magical 2018-19 campaign. He explained two keys for the Tigers will be handling non-conference play well along with working as a group potentially led by five new starters.

As an experienced SEC coach, Pearl doesn’t have to look long and hard at what exactly has led to the conference’s significant shift in men’s basketball.

“I think the quality of the coaches, the fan bases and the amount of support at a lot of places that historically haven’t drawn that are drawing really well right now—or some historic programs that weren’t very good recently but are really good now [is significant],” Pearl said. “Look at the quality of the players. In the last two years, the SEC has dominated the NBA Draft compared to the other leagues. So, we’re getting the best players. I think we’ve got the best coaches. As a result, the rankings are what they are.”

Pearl acknowledged the attention put on his Auburn program given their perceived strengths. Still, the veteran coach understands having positive expectations and living up to them, and he’s bound and determined to make sure his Tigers rise to the occasion.

“We really could have five new starters this year, and yet they think we got a chance to finish and be a preseason top-25 [team],” Pearl said. “That’s usually hard to do, and so we got a lot of work to do to be one of those teams now. We’re not there yet because we’re so new, but I really like my team, and so we’ll see how good we are pretty soon.”