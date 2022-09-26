Auburn’s Bruce Pearl to serve as honorary starter at Talladega

Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl is set to appear at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, serving as honorary starter at the NASCAR playoffs race.

Auburn men’s basketball opened practice Monday.

Talladega is hosting the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race, after hosting the GEICO 500 in the spring.

“I am super excited to wave the green flag to start the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway,” Pearl said in a release. “I can’t wait to see the speed of the cars plus see how the race teams will strategize to get to get a ‘W.’ I am thankful to the YellaWood team for giving me this opportunity.”

Brian Chrichton, Talladega Superspeedway President, said:

“I am sure Coach Pearl will bring that same passion that he showcases on the court at Auburn to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. He will add even more to what is already going to be an electric atmosphere. We, like many fans who will be here in attendance, are thrilled he will be here.”