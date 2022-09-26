 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl to serve as honorary starter at Talladega

  • 0
16.jpg

Head coach Bruce Pearl greets fans as the Auburn fans send off the Auburn men’s basketball team in March at Neville Arena on its way to Tampa, Fla., for the SEC Tournament.

 Justin Lee/

Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl is set to appear at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, serving as honorary starter at the NASCAR playoffs race.

Auburn men’s basketball opened practice Monday.

Talladega is hosting the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race, after hosting the GEICO 500 in the spring.

“I am super excited to wave the green flag to start the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway,” Pearl said in a release. “I can’t wait to see the speed of the cars plus see how the race teams will strategize to get to get a ‘W.’ I am thankful to the YellaWood team for giving me this opportunity.”

Brian Chrichton, Talladega Superspeedway President, said:

“I am sure Coach Pearl will bring that same passion that he showcases on the court at Auburn to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. He will add even more to what is already going to be an electric atmosphere. We, like many fans who will be here in attendance, are thrilled he will be here.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL issues warning to teams after Tom Brady smashes tablet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert