Auburn’s Bryan Harsin declines to comment on vaccination status after university mandate

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin wanted the focus to be on football Monday.

Harsin declined to comment on whether or not he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 when asked Monday. The question comes three days after Auburn University announced a mandate requiring all faculty members to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"I'm aware of the new policy,” Harsin said. “I appreciate you have to ask the question and understand it, but you know, that doesn't change. The executive order, all those things, that doesn't change the fact that I'm not going to discuss any individual's decision or status on the vaccine or anyone else's, including my own, like I said before.

"From the beginning, I think I've made it clear that I wasn't – you know, that wasn't something that I was going to talk about or discuss. I wasn't going to go down that road and don't feel like right now that's any different. We're focused on Ole Miss."

Harsin tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 20 during the Tigers’ fall camp. The first-year Tigers head coach’s positive test required him to isolate for 10 days.

During Harsin’s absence, inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding acted as head coach.