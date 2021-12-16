Auburn’s Bryan Harsin discusses Bo Nix’s decision to leave, what’s next at quarterback

BIRMINGHAM – Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin knows as well as anyone his quarterback situation is at the forefront of the discussion as the Tigers end 2021.
Harsin spoke about Bo Nix’s decision to enter the transfer portal and the challenge of finding the Tigers’ next starting quarterback on Thursday following a Birmingham Bowl press conference. While Harsin’s words on his departing quarterback were brief, he did detail what comes next in finding who replaces the junior on a full-time basis come 2022.
“The one thing that I don’t want to get lost in this whole thing with Bo is that he graduated from Auburn. There’s something to be said for that,” Harsin said. “That’s one of the things, sitting in these visits with families — I didn’t sit in the home with Bo and have these conversations — but it’s important to the families that their sons graduate. That’s the No. 1 thing that you talk about in those home visits.
“He made a decision and at the end of the day, he’s no longer with our program. To be honest with you, I’m going to focus more on the guys that we have now and where we’re going.”
Nix entered his junior season with high hopes and a new head coach and offensive coordinator to work with. He followed through with his strongest season yet, as he completed 197 passes on 323 attempts for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Nix also rushed 57 times for 168 yards and four additional scores. He set new career bests in completion percentage (61.0), passing yards per game (229.4) and quarterback rating (130.03).
Nix announced his intentions to enter the portal on Dec. 12. The junior has not shared a timetable for his decision nor possible landing spots.
Harsin explained replacing a quarterback is hopefully much like any other position in that you bring in as many players at the position as are leaving. The mission for Harsin and his staff over the coming weeks and months becomes finding the right guy to step in in place of Nix.
Auburn is set to have three options already on its 2022 roster in rising junior TJ Finley, rising sophomore Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner.
Harsin spoke about all three quarterbacks Thursday, saying Finley was still coming along after battling a foot injury during the Iron Bowl and that Davis is getting more reps during bowl practice. He also commended Geriner – who officially signed Wednesday – and reiterated the confidence the coaching staff has about his ability coming in.
While those three players might have a shot at the job, Harsin also left the door open for another quarterback to enter the mix.
“We'll decide what we do after that. Like any other position, we've got to bring in the right guy. We'll figure out what that looks like,” Harsin said. “We have good players on our team right now, and we're still building our roster. We're not done recruiting; we still have another signing period.
“Recruiting never ends, and that's a good thing. We're trying to bring in the best people in our program, so that's no different for our quarterback.”