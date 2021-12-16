Auburn’s Bryan Harsin discusses Bo Nix’s decision to leave, what’s next at quarterback

BIRMINGHAM – Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin knows as well as anyone his quarterback situation is at the forefront of the discussion as the Tigers end 2021.

Harsin spoke about Bo Nix’s decision to enter the transfer portal and the challenge of finding the Tigers’ next starting quarterback on Thursday following a Birmingham Bowl press conference. While Harsin’s words on his departing quarterback were brief, he did detail what comes next in finding who replaces the junior on a full-time basis come 2022.

“The one thing that I don’t want to get lost in this whole thing with Bo is that he graduated from Auburn. There’s something to be said for that,” Harsin said. “That’s one of the things, sitting in these visits with families — I didn’t sit in the home with Bo and have these conversations — but it’s important to the families that their sons graduate. That’s the No. 1 thing that you talk about in those home visits.

“He made a decision and at the end of the day, he’s no longer with our program. To be honest with you, I’m going to focus more on the guys that we have now and where we’re going.”