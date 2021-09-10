Auburn’s Bryan Harsin likes the idea of playing in-state teams — something Alabama will not do

“I think it’s important because I think a lot of the players — depending on which school you’re talking about in particular — these guys know each other because there are in-state players on each team,” Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches’ weekly teleconference. “I think that brings some uniqueness to it because of, probably, past history of players in high school and then having a chance to go on to play college football.”

Harsin also said he liked the idea of elevating local players and offering them a platform to show their stuff to scouts at the next level.

“In my opinion, anyone who goes on and has a chance to continue to keep playing in whatever program is an accomplishment,” Harsin said. “And so, if we can play some teams — because there’s a lot that are in here in the state of Alabama, and football here in the state of Alabama is very important. High school football is very important and very good.

“To me that’s part of that opportunity to play some of these in-state teams,” he went on. “And I think it’s important that we keep doing that and we have opportunities in a way to even promote the players that come from Alabama at this level. All those things matter.”