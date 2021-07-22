Auburn’s Bryan Harsin outlines team’s vaccination rate in lead-up to 2021 season

BIRMINGHAM — On Monday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey encouraged teams to reach the 80 percent coronavirus vaccination threshold and explained six of the conference’s 14 teams are already at that point with the season a little over one month away

Three days later, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said the Tigers are not one of those teams.

Harsin said roughly 60 percent of the football team has received the vaccination for the coronavirus. He also said he’s not sure where that percentage will be by the time the Tigers’ season opener against Akron arrives on Sept. 4.

“I don't know by the time we get to the season where we'll be because a lot of things change as you get everybody back together, you get into camp and you're all just one focused on the season and the game that's in front of you. We'll see where we go with that,” Harsin said. “Our players are being educated. Dr. [Michael] Goodlett does a phenomenal job of educating our players. We have the best in the business, alright, so all that stuff as far as vaccinations, those are explained to our players.

“The one thing about this — I mean, this is a personal decision. It's deeply personal for a lot of people. And so, that's how we approach it: here's the information, you make the decision.”