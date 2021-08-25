Auburn’s Bryan Harsin shares insight on quarterback competition, other position battles

Although Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin can’t be with the team right now due to a positive coronavirus test, the first-year head coach still has his thumb on the pulse of the Tigers’ roster.
That includes a number of position battles, which Harsin shined a light on Wednesday.
Harsin discussed a number of positions and who stood out where during a Zoom call with reporters. The top position of interest was quarterback, where junior Bo Nix and sophomore TJ Finley have been the leading candidates throughout the summer.
Harsin explained Nix was the frontrunner right now, but nothing is set in stone as the Tigers close in on their season opener on Sept. 4 against Akron.
“Right now Bo and TJ, those two guys are at the top. Bo is rolling with the blues [the first-team offense] right now, so he’s taking the No. 1 reps. And just like I said before, going back to that second scrimmage, I thought Bo did a great job, you know, the third downs, the decision-making,” Harsin said. “Both those guys have been pushing each other, but Bo is rolling with the blues right now. If we played a game right now, Bo would be starting.”
Harsin explained things have started to click for Finley, who joined the Tigers this summer after starting his collegiate career at LSU. Harsin added true freshman Dematrius Davis has also impressed, especially considering how far he’s come in his time with the team.
Harsin was asked if he could potentially play Nix and Finley, and he did not rule out the possibility.
“That remains to be seen. Let me say this: it’s always one guy until it’s not. That’s my opinion on it, right?” Harsin said. “Like I’ve said before, if you deserve to play, we’ll find a role. It’s just, the quarterback position’s hard. You don’t want to be splitting a bunch of time, but there may be opportunity for guys to get in there and have a role like some players on our team do.
“If those guys earn that and we do those things – that’s clearly for us to better our offense, better whatever the play that we have and the people that we have in to help us win – that’s simply why we would do it.”
Harsin also shared plenty of details about some of Auburn’s other positions, including the entire offensive line.
As for the first- and second-string linemen, Harsin explained senior Austin Troxell and junior Kilian Zierer are competing at left tackle; seniors Brandon Council and Alec Jackson are at left guard; senior Nick Brahms and junior Jalil Irvin are at center; sophomore Keiondre Jones, senior Tashawn Manning and junior Kameron Stutts at right guard; and seniors Brodarious Hamm and Brenden Coffey at right tackle.
Harsin explained there’s still plenty of movement along those linemen as the team closes in on next Saturday.
“Those guys, and even today, there’s going to be some guys that are working with our blues — our blues are our starters. Going into that practice, there’s going to be some of those guys that are going to flip, they’re going to flip-flop between orange and blue, so we’ll have a chance to see that today,” Harsin said. “All those guys playing tackle, and kind of that tackle rotation, we’ve got to continue with that. We’ve got to continue with making sure that those guys are getting reps on both sides, because if something happens we can bounce some guys around.”
Harsin spent time talking about some of the team’s transfer defensive backs, saying Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman is slated to start at nickelback, Southeast Missouri State transfer Bydarrius Knighten is in the mix for the second safety spot, and Hutchinson Community College transfer Ro Torrence is in the mix at cornerback.
Harsin outlined the Tigers’ punt and kick return options, naming Kaufman, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, running back Tank Bigsby and wide receivers Ja’Varrius Johnson and Demetris Robertson as the players who have been getting reps in the two special-teams roles.