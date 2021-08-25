Auburn’s Bryan Harsin shares insight on quarterback competition, other position battles

Harsin was asked if he could potentially play Nix and Finley, and he did not rule out the possibility.

“That remains to be seen. Let me say this: it’s always one guy until it’s not. That’s my opinion on it, right?” Harsin said. “Like I’ve said before, if you deserve to play, we’ll find a role. It’s just, the quarterback position’s hard. You don’t want to be splitting a bunch of time, but there may be opportunity for guys to get in there and have a role like some players on our team do.

“If those guys earn that and we do those things – that’s clearly for us to better our offense, better whatever the play that we have and the people that we have in to help us win – that’s simply why we would do it.”

Harsin also shared plenty of details about some of Auburn’s other positions, including the entire offensive line.

As for the first- and second-string linemen, Harsin explained senior Austin Troxell and junior Kilian Zierer are competing at left tackle; seniors Brandon Council and Alec Jackson are at left guard; senior Nick Brahms and junior Jalil Irvin are at center; sophomore Keiondre Jones, senior Tashawn Manning and junior Kameron Stutts at right guard; and seniors Brodarious Hamm and Brenden Coffey at right tackle.