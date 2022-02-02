Auburn’s Bryan Harsin shines light on departures of coordinators Austin Davis, Derek Mason

The makeup of Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s coaching staff today is significantly different than it was just two weeks ago.
The Tigers’ program has endured considerable change over the last few weeks. The turnover began on Jan. 22 when defensive coordinator Derek Mason resigned to take the same position at Oklahoma State and was followed on Monday when offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigned for personal reasons.
Harsin discussed the coaching changes Tuesday following Senior Bowl practice in Mobile.
“That’s one thing we’ve talked about it as a team: every single day when you wake up, there’s going to be some issues that you’re going to deal with – as a head coach, as a player, whatever it is,” Harsin said, per 247Sports. “And they don’t go away. You just get better at them. And for us right now, this is something that we have to work through.”
Harsin spoke more in depth on the individual decisions made by Davis and Mason.
Harsin explained there were no signs Davis would leave the Tigers program after such a short stint, and he reiterated it was a personal decision for Davis. Harsin said there were things the 32-year-old Davis was working through and that now wasn’t the right time for him to be at Auburn.
“We believed in Austin and felt like he was that person, but unfortunately that’s not the case right now,” Harsin said. “Now it’s onto bringing in somebody that’s going to do a great job for us right now.”
As for Mason, Harsin explained the two had conversations regarding Mason’s situation, though the second-year Tigers head coach did not divulge the specifics. He expressed disappointment in Mason’s decide to take another job but noted how valuable having Jeff Schmedding – the former inside linebackers coach who Harsin promoted after Mason’s departure – already on staff was.
“That’s really what’s you hope. You hope you have people on your staff that can fill those roles and can come in and really help advance what you’ve been doing,” Harsin said. “As far as other coaches in positions, hey, all I know is the conversations we have. And if things change for them, then we wish them the best, and we’re going to get somebody in here that’s going to help us and help Auburn.”