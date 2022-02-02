Auburn’s Bryan Harsin shines light on departures of coordinators Austin Davis, Derek Mason

The makeup of Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s coaching staff today is significantly different than it was just two weeks ago.

The Tigers’ program has endured considerable change over the last few weeks. The turnover began on Jan. 22 when defensive coordinator Derek Mason resigned to take the same position at Oklahoma State and was followed on Monday when offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigned for personal reasons.

Harsin discussed the coaching changes Tuesday following Senior Bowl practice in Mobile.

“That’s one thing we’ve talked about it as a team: every single day when you wake up, there’s going to be some issues that you’re going to deal with – as a head coach, as a player, whatever it is,” Harsin said, per 247Sports. “And they don’t go away. You just get better at them. And for us right now, this is something that we have to work through.”

Harsin spoke more in depth on the individual decisions made by Davis and Mason.