Auburn’s Bryce Brown signs with New York Knicks

Auburn basketball players Bryce Brown and Jared Harper are teammates once again.
The New York Knicks announced Thursday they have signed Brown to an undisclosed contract. Brown’s signing comes after the 23-year old spent 2019 in the NBA’s G League.
The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Brown averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 29.2 minutes in 34 games with the Maine Red Claws, the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate. He shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range and made a franchise-best 11 3-pointers against Delaware on December 7, 2019.
Brown originally signed with the Celtics after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Brown moved on to the professional ranks after a productive career at Auburn.
Brown was a 2018 All-SEC First Team selection during a junior season in which he averaged 15.9 points and two rebounds per game over 33 starts. He followed up that strong campaign in 2019 by earning All-SEC Tournament First Team honors and securing the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award after helping Auburn win the program’s first SEC tournament title since 1985.
Brown kept up the pace in the NCAA tournament by averaging 18.3 points and leading the program to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Brown left Auburn with the school record for 3-pointers in a career and in a single season. He also set the SEC record for 3-pointers in a season by hitting 141 during his senior season.
Brown is reunited with Harper, who the Knicks claimed off waivers on June 25. Harper appeared in three games with the Phoenix Suns last season.
